The hot summer of the stock markets has turned into a swoon. Where is he going next?
Just four weeks ago, the stock market seemed unstoppable. Seven straight months of gains had left the S&P 500 up 21% for the year, companies posted record profits and economists predicted the fastest growth in decades.
That all changed in September.
The S&P 500 suffered its worst monthly decline since the start of the pandemic, as investors dumped tech stocks, small businesses and industrials amid a confusing mix of signals about the next chapter in the pandemic recovery.
Now, with the fourth quarter underway, slowing growth, rising inflation, supply chain grunts and the lingering threat of the coronavirus all threaten to erode investor confidence and crush markets. Corporate profits just like the sinkhole policy in Washington almost dashed hopes for further fiscal stimulus. Above the fray is the Federal Reserve, which has indicated it is on the verge of cutting money printing programs that have fueled the market rise for the past 18 months.
In short, despite the improvement in the public health situation, some investors now expect the last three months of 2021 to be the busiest since the pandemic collapsed the market in early 2020.
We have seen a tremendous amount of government support and stimulation, said Matt Quinlan, portfolio manager for the $ 3.5 billion Franklin Equity Income Fund. There’s an element of, you know, what’s going on from here on out?
All of these questions have been brewing for months, but they didn’t seem to bother investors until the end of September. Then came the signal from the Fed that it was almost certain to start cutting or reducing the $ 120 billion in new money it had been pouring into markets each month since the start of the pandemic.
This money has been the main catalyst for the explosive rise in the markets even as the pandemic has disrupted most facets of our daily lives.
You had a market that was heavily reliant on this bowl of stimulus, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, a foreign exchange and brokerage firm. I think the market is really going to have a hard time once they lose their dose.
September started off with mixed results, but the Fed’s announcement turned what had been a slight decline into a rout. The S&P 500 ended September down 4.8%, with the blue chip bench marking the worst monthly result since March 2020.
Market performance on the first day of October reflected the changing nature of investor opinion: the S&P rose 1.2% as investors welcomed Merck’s announcement of an antiviral pill to treat Covid- 19.
Prior to the onset of such volatility in September, the summer had been remarkably fluid.
Stocks appeared to be climbing to highs almost every day, even as the Delta variant of the coronavirus complicated the recovery around the world and economists began to rapidly lower forecasts for the best economic growth in decades. There were 53 new highs through the end of August, the highest at this time of year since 1964.
Company updates on corporate earnings, seen as a key driver of stocks, have been a source of investor confidence. The second quarter earnings reports released from July were spectacular. Nearly 90 percent of companies released better numbers than Wall Street analysts had expected, a boon that prompted even more confident statements from business executives. This prompted analysts who underestimated growth in the second quarter to raise their expectations for the third quarter and the following year even further.
These so-called forward earnings revisions are just the best guessing of Wall Street analysts who are employed to track big companies, but they are hugely influential, helping to justify the prices investors are willing to pay for stocks.
It had been a big tailwind behind the market, said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, of rising earnings expectations.
But in recent weeks, analysts have started to quickly lower their earnings expectations. Some of the early corporate results that were released ahead of the start of most of the reporting season later this month have been greeted as disasters.
Quarterly earnings reported by FedEx on Sept. 21 fell 10%, far worse than Wall Street’s expectations, causing its shares to fall 13% in the days that followed. Bed Bath & Beyond fell more than 20% after posting disappointing results on Thursday.
The culprit behind all this corporate carnage is the same: rising costs eating away at profit margins.
FedEx executives said labor shortages cost the company $ 450 million in the quarter.
The tough job market had the biggest effect on our results, FedEx CFO Mike Lenz told analysts during a discussion of its results.
That same dynamic, along with declining government spending as pandemic relief programs run out of steam, appear to be slowing the economy. Since June, economists have downgraded their growth estimates for 2021 gross domestic product from 6.5% to 6.0%, which would still be the best year since 1984. GDP growth is a key driver of revenue growth for large companies, so analysts now believe companies are likely to post lower sales figures as they face rising costs.
There is the potential for an earnings recession, which means you have a few quarters of negative earnings growth, said Mike Wilson, chief U.S. equities strategist at Morgan Stanley, who believes the sell-off could continue until the end of the day. end of the year. The risk of this happening increases.
Of course, jokers could turn the market upside down. Positive news about Covid treatments or cases can spur excitement, just like Mercks’ announcement did on Friday. The same could be true in Washington of an agreement on increased spending, which could offset slower growth.
Mr Wilson also said he was closely monitoring the behavior of retail investors. The millions of individual traders who have flooded the stock market over the past year have helped keep stocks higher. Market meltdowns met with a rush of traders eager to buy the downside, but that was not the case in September.
Katie Melanson, who works in insurance and lives outside Seattle, has seen her business earnings for the past few years drop to $ 12,000 from around $ 20,000. And she’s not buying yet.
I just hold it in cash, said Ms Melanson, 27. I think there is still a little left to drop.
Last year, she said, she saw gains of around 56% on her brokerage account. It was obviously great when everything was going up, up, up, Mrs. Melanson said. It was really a disappointment to see him go down.
Morgan Stanley’s Mr Wilson thinks these new investors’ reaction to the disappointment could help determine how quickly the market is turning around.
We have a lot of new participants in the past year due to Covid and people who are at home and have money in their pockets, he said. They learn, like all of us, that the markets go up and down.
