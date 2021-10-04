The hot summer of the stock markets has turned into a swoon. Where is he going next?

September started off with mixed results, but the Fed’s announcement turned what had been a slight decline into a rout. The S&P 500 ended September down 4.8%, with the blue chip bench marking the worst monthly result since March 2020.

Market performance on the first day of October reflected the changing nature of investor opinion: the S&P rose 1.2% as investors welcomed Merck’s announcement of an antiviral pill to treat Covid- 19.

Prior to the onset of such volatility in September, the summer had been remarkably fluid.

Stocks appeared to be climbing to highs almost every day, even as the Delta variant of the coronavirus complicated the recovery around the world and economists began to rapidly lower forecasts for the best economic growth in decades. There were 53 new highs through the end of August, the highest at this time of year since 1964.

Company updates on corporate earnings, seen as a key driver of stocks, have been a source of investor confidence. The second quarter earnings reports released from July were spectacular. Nearly 90 percent of companies released better numbers than Wall Street analysts had expected, a boon that prompted even more confident statements from business executives. This prompted analysts who underestimated growth in the second quarter to raise their expectations for the third quarter and the following year even further.

Update Oct. 1, 2021, 9:18 p.m. ET

These so-called forward earnings revisions are just the best guessing of Wall Street analysts who are employed to track big companies, but they are hugely influential, helping to justify the prices investors are willing to pay for stocks.

It had been a big tailwind behind the market, said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, of rising earnings expectations.

But in recent weeks, analysts have started to quickly lower their earnings expectations. Some of the early corporate results that were released ahead of the start of most of the reporting season later this month have been greeted as disasters.