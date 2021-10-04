Drugstore chains CVS, Walmart and Walgreens face opioid trialExBulletin



On Monday, in a federal courtroom in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation’s legal calculation on the opioid crisis moved to four brand-name drugstore chains: CVS, Giant Eagle, Walgreens and Walmart.

The companies say they haven’t done anything wrong with the way they distributed highly addictive pain relievers. But the ongoing jury trial could expose them to billions of dollars in liability and huge reputational risk.

Critics say they were reckless in the way they distributed opioid pain relievers, ignoring red flags as more and more people became addicted.

“What they did was too little, too late,” said Mark Lanier of the Lanier law firm, one of the leading lawyers suing drugstore chains.

He argues that companies have made billions of dollars dispensing opioids while often failing to implement adequate safety and monitoring systems for high-risk drugs.

Federal law requires pharmacies to take steps to monitor, block and report suspicious orders for controlled substances, including prescription opioids.

“It’s been a problem since the 1990s and these pharmacies only really started trying to screen, even semi-effectively, after they had already received a slap on the wrist,” Lanier told NPR.

In the United States, more than 500,000 people have died from overdoses since the late 1990s, when drug companies – including pharmacies – began to distribute many more opioid drugs.

If companies are found responsible, they could have to pay billions of dollars

Technically, this trial only involves two Ohio counties, Lake and Trumbull, but it is widely viewed as an “indicator” test case. Companies face more than 3,300 similar lawsuits filed by local and state governments nationwide.

If companies are found responsible, they could be required to pay billions of dollars to help governments cover the cost of mitigating an opioid epidemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans.

“Because the extent of the economic harm is so great, the price that could be paid in any verdict could be quite significant,” said Adam Zimmerman, professor at Loyola Law School and expert in opioid litigation.

If companies lost this fight, they wouldn’t just have to pay for drug treatment. They could potentially be required to compensate governments all over the United States for everything from larger foster care programs to a wide range of costs.

“Damage includes things like emergency room costs, treatment, and tackling opioid crime,” Zimmerman said.

The companies have tried unsuccessfully to have the lawsuits dismissed, arguing that the blame for the opioid crisis lies elsewhere, with drugmakers, doctors or government regulators.

“We have never manufactured or marketed opioids, and have never sold opioids to pain clinics, Internet drugstores or the ‘pill mills’ that fueled the opioid crisis,” Walgreens said in a statement. sent to NPR.

“CVS Health is very different from the manufacturers and wholesalers of drugs and we will vigorously defend the company in these areas.

“[O]pioid prescriptions are written by doctors, not pharmacists, ”CVS Health said in a statement. “Our pharmacies fill legitimate prescriptions written by licensed physicians. “

Earlier this year, an NPR investigation found that some pharmacists at Walmart had tried to sound the alarm on the company’s opioid practices, but felt they were being ignored or silenced.

But Walmart has also said the blame for overproducing and overprescribing opioids should fall elsewhere.

“Blaming pharmacists for not having guessed the doctors themselves [the Drug Enforcement Administration] approved to prescribe opioids is a transparent attempt to lay blame on the DEA’s well-documented failures to prevent bad doctors from prescribing opioids in the first place, ”Walmart said in a statement last year after the US department Justice filed a separate complaint against the company.

Drugstore chains were much less willing to negotiate a settlement than large pharmaceutical companies

This combative tone reflects another difference in this phase of the opioid litigation: Drugstore chains seemed much less willing to negotiate a settlement than other big drug companies.

The Rite-Aid chain settled the two Ohio counties in the federal case in August for an undisclosed amount of money. But the other four firms have chosen to fight in court.

Even if they win, experts say they could face weeks of embarrassing testimony about their opioid business practices.

Dr. Melissa Durham is a pharmacist and professor of clinical pharmacy at the University of Southern California and has written extensively on the opioid crisis.

She said frontline pharmacists face incredibly complex decisions when receiving prescriptions for high-risk drugs.

According to Durham, it’s not clear whether drugstore chains have done enough to help their employees avoid handing out highly addictive pills to the wrong people.

A central question in this essay, she said, is “what systems and processes were in place to make sure things were done correctly and if anything was really missed.”

The trial which opens today is expected to last for weeks. If the companies are found liable, Federal Judge Dan Polster will later determine the amount of damages to be paid.

This comes at a time when other major players in the opioid industry have filed for bankruptcy or reached tentative agreements.

Purdue Pharma, the maker of Oxycontin, is expected to pay between $ 5 billion and $ 10 billion as part of its Chapter 11 reorganization.

AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, Johnson & Johnson and McKesson have reached a tentative deal with 42 states that is expected to result in payments of $ 26 billion.

While that sounds like a lot of money, it is nothing compared to the cost of treating the high rates of addiction in the United States.

Federal researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now estimate the opioid crisis costs governments more than $ 1 trillion a year.