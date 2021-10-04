Evergrande could be on the verge of selling a property management unit in the rush to raise funds





Cailian News, a financial news organization run by the Chinese state, reported Hopson Development was planning to take control of Evergrande’s property management arm on Monday by buying a roughly 51% stake in a deal that could be worth more than HK $ 40 billion ($ 5.1 billion) .

chinese public tabloid World time also covered the expected deal, referring to various “media reports” on the same day.

were also suspended from trade in Hong Kong on Monday. In a purse Actions of the property management activity of Evergrande and Hopsonwere also suspended from trade in Hong Kong on Monday. In a purse deposit , the Evergrande subsidiary mentioned “a possible general offer on the shares of the company”, while Hopson said in his own file that an announcement was “on hold” and would be linked to a major acquisition.

separate statement to CNN Business, Hopson said he “would not comment on market rumors”, while reiterating that he would make an “official announcement.” The real estate developer presents himself as In aseparate statement to CNN Business, Hopson said he “would not comment on market rumors”, while reiterating that he would make an “official announcement.”The real estate developer presents himself as one of the largest in mainland China, and is based at a time Beijing and Guangzhou, according to its 2020 annual report. The company is focusing on mid-to-high-end residential projects, according to its website for investors.

Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Evergrande is looking for buyers for some of its businesses as it struggles to survive a cash shortage. The conglomerate is China’s most indebted developer, with more than $ 300 billion in debt. He has has likely missed two bond payment deadlines in recent weeks, and its stock has slumped 80% so far this year. Last month the company disclosed in a stock exchange filing that it had unsuccessfully tried to find bidders for parts of its real estate services and electric vehicle business, as well as its office tower in Hong Kong. Evergrande and its associates owned nearly 61% of Evergrande Property Services, the unit that Hopson would buy, in May, according to a stock market file. Analysts were expecting a relatively quiet period of news this week, as mainland China celebrates Golden Week, a major public holiday. But the markets are open in Hong Kong, where Evergrande shares and some of its bonds are traded. Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific at Oanda, said Monday in a note to clients that “there is still very little visibility from the Chinese government on the fate of Evergrande, although a slow dismantling remains. and regular business seems to be the preferred course at the moment. “ CNN’s Beijing office contributed to this report.

