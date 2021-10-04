Mixed Asian markets; Evergrande shares in China suspended

Asian markets were mixed on Monday, as the Hong Kong benchmark fell more than 2% after shares in struggling real estate developer China Evergrandes were suspended.

China Evergrande did not explain why it had stopped trading in its stocks, but a Chinese financial information service, Cailian, said another major developer was planning to buy Evergrande’s property management unit.

Evergrande struggles to make payments on over $ 300 billion in debt as he suffers a cash crunch brought on by a tightening of restrictions by the Chinese government on debt financing.

The Hang Seng fell 2.5% to 23,964.25 while Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.1% to 28,444.89. Shares fell 1% in Taiwan.

The Australian S & P / ASX 200 climbed 1.3% to 7,246.10. His government on Friday outlined its intention to lift the pandemic ban on its vaccinated citizens traveling abroad from November, although it has yet to reopen to international travelers.

Markets were closed for the holidays in Shanghai and South Korea.

Crude prices edged down ahead of a meeting of major oil producers. There was no sign that a pipeline spill off the California coast had an impact on prices.

About 126,000 gallons (572,807 liters) of heavy crude reportedly leaked from an undersea pipeline off Orange County. At the end of Sunday, the leak was reported as plugged.

The environmental impact was likely to be far worse than any effect on the overall oil supply. The amount disclosed was around 3,000 barrels, while the United States produces more than 18 million barrels of crude oil per day.

US benchmark crude oil fell 30 cents to $ 75.49 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 85 cents to $ 75.88 a barrel on Friday.

Brent crude, the international standard for pricing, fell 38 cents to $ 78.90 a barrel.

Oil prices hover around 3-year highs after Hurricane Ida hit a critical port that serves as the main center of support for the offshore oil and gas industry in the Gulf of Mexico in the United States, worsening the supply situation, at least temporarily.

OPEC and other major oil producers were stung by deep production cuts in 2020 at the height of the pandemic and have been slowly ramping up production.

OPEC Plus members scheduled to meet on Monday may consider increasing production levels to meet growing demand, Mizuho Bank said in a comment.

Wall Street rebounded on Friday, led by the companies that would benefit most from a healthier economy. The S&P 500 gained 1.1% to 4,357.04. But US markets still had their worst week since the winter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.4% to 34,326.46. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.8% to 14,566.70.

Merck & Co. jumped 8.4% after saying his pill to treat COVID-19 halved hospitalizations and deaths. The prospects of an additional tool to tame the pandemic have helped increase the shares of airlines, hotels and businesses affected by restrictions on travel and other activities.

The S&P 500 fell again to a weekly loss of 2.2%, its worst since February. A rapid rise in interest rates earlier this week rocked the market and forced a revaluation over whether stocks had gotten too expensive.

The 10-year Treasury yield was stable Monday at 1.47%.

September was also the worst month for the S&P 500 since March 2020, when markets plunged as COVID-19 closures took hold.

Among the concerns that have weighed on the market: The Federal Reserve is about to let go of the accelerator on its support for markets, economic data has recently been mixed following a resumption in COVID-19 infections, rates of Corporate taxes could rise and political unrest continues in Washington.

In currency trading, the dollar rose to 111.03 Japanese yen from 110.96 yen on Friday night. The euro rose $ 1.1605 from $ 1.1600.