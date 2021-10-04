Growth-driven alternatives managers in Europe are heading down the IPO route





European private market managers are opting for IPOs as a way to raise additional capital to grow their business at a time when public markets may promise attractive valuation multiples. Several private alternative companies have taken to European public markets for liquidity in the third quarter to fund their expansion into new strategies and attract new talent. And while the hunt for illiquidity bonuses by investors is expected to continue, sources said executives are realizing they need to invest in distribution and technology to meet demand from institutional, wealthy and corporate clients. Retail. Companies that recently listed some of their shares: And the trend is not unique to Europe, as US private markets firm P10 Inc. also filed for an IPO on September 27 on the New York Stock Exchange and is looking for $ 100 million. Sources said that mid-sized private managers with less than $ 50 billion in assets under management and looking to grow may find it difficult to find buyers among traditional, listed equity-focused fund managers in order to ” don’t get stuck in the middle “and compete with companies like Blackstone Inc., The Carlyle Group and KKR & Co. Inc. “It’s a combination of the need for capital and the fact that the public markets are attractive that generate a lot of interest in an IPO,” said Benjamin F. Phillips, director and chief investment management strategist at Casey Quirk, a practice at Deloitte Consulting LLP in Stamford, Connecticut, in a telephone interview. Executives of companies that have launched IPOs in recent months have said they are looking to broaden their offering to include new strategies and see the IPO as the best way to pay for it. “We believe that an IPO would strengthen our balance sheet to accelerate our growth,” said Mark Crosbie and Alain Rauscher, co-founders and managing partners of Antin, in a statement posted on the company’s website upon the announcement. of the IPO. Antin, which had € 19.9 billion in assets under management as of June 30 and issued 15% of its shares, plans to use the proceeds of the IPO to fund expansion into new strategies, fund future growth plans and retain talent, said Sébastien Lecaudey, Paris-based Senior Partner-Investor Relations and member of the company’s investment committee, in an emailed comment. Antin declined to specify the types of strategies he envisions. Mr Lecaudey added that Antin had considered different options to ensure “continuity and long-term success, while maintaining its independence and unique culture.” “Over the years, Antin has received a number of proposals from other investment firms and diversified asset managers to acquire majority or minority stakes in the company, which have been turned down for various reasons,” a- he declared. “Upon careful consideration, we believe that the unique attributes of an IPO represent a measured solution that best positions Antin for long-term continuity and success.”

