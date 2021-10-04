Business
National Taco Day: 15 Best Giveaways, Taco Bell Deals, 7-Eleven, More
National Taco Day 2021 is Monday, October 4, and for hungry taco fans that means free snacks, deals, and specials at some of your favorite taco and Tex-Mex places, like Taco Bell, Del Taco and more.
Tacos are a historic snack, with some evidence suggesting that the first tacos predate the arrival of Europeans in Mexico, according to National day calendar. They were full of little fish back then. These days the options are endless, and whether you love your chicken, beef, fish or shrimp tacos, or topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, salsa, hot sauce or guacamole, the tacos are a great snack anytime.
Here are some of the best restaurant deals and giveaways for National Taco Day. Remember to always call ahead and check to see if your location participates in any of the offers listed below.
7 eleven: Awards members can get 10 mini tacos for $ 1 on Mondays at participating stores. Find a location
Chuy: Add a crispy beef taco at the starter for $ 1 on Monday. Find a location
Taco: Awards members receive a free taco quesadilla with any purchase on Monday. Find a location
The crazy chicken: Each order of crispy tacos comes with a free Mexican Coke on Mondays for rewards members. Find a location
GoPuff: Enjoy 25% off all Old El Paso products on Gopuff for National Taco Day. Order now
Jack in the box: Get 2 free tacos with any app purchase on Monday. Find a location
Long JohnSilvers: Get a free taco with your combo meal order on Monday. Get the coupon here. Find a location
At the border: Get seasoned ground beef or chicken tinga tacos for $ 2, or southwest chicken or breast tacos for $ 4. Find a location
Qdoba: Rewards members get double all-day reward points on any purchase. Find a location
blondes: Get a free taco with any purchase when you order online or through the app and use promo code TACO. Find a location
Taco Bell: Get a free crispy taco with your app purchase of at least $ 1 on Monday, or join the rewards program to get the gift. Find a location
Taco Del Mar:Buy a taco, get one free with your online order on Monday with an IHeartTacos code. Find a location
Taco Johns:Receive Free Fried Chicken Tacos on Mondays with a coupon on your application. Find a location
Apartments Tijuana:Rewards members get a free taco with any purchase of $ 2 or more on Mondays with a offer in the app. Find a location
Torchys Tacos:Get free shipping until Friday on all orders placed on the chain’s website. Order now
