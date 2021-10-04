Customers of collapsed UK energy suppliers to be transferred to E.ON | E.ON





More than 230,000 customers from three collapsed energy providers will switch to E.ON under plans approved by the industry watchdog, as soaring wholesale gas and electricity prices reduce the pool of independent suppliers. Ofgem announced that it has named E.ON Next the new consumer brand of the German energy group to support customers of Igloo Energy, Symbio Energy and Enstroga. The move comes as rising gas prices continue to cause unrest in the sector, prompting warnings that a growing number of people will struggle to pay their bills this winter amid sharply rising costs. household energy. In a context of consolidation across the industry, as large companies prey on customers of failed suppliers, Ofgem’s announcement came amid speculation that Ovo Energy, another of the biggest companies in the industry, might consider making a takeover offer for Bulb Energy. It was announced last Wednesday that Igloo, Symbio and Enstroga had collapsed, taking away the number of vendors who have passed so far this year at 12. Of the three, Igloo was the largest, with around 179,000 domestic customers. Ofgem said customers were moved to E.ON Next after a competitive process designed to get the best possible deal for affected households, and no one’s supply would be interrupted. Neil Lawrence, Retail Director of Watchdogs, said: We understand this news can be unsettling for customers; however, they don’t need to worry. Their energy supply will continue normally and customers’ credit balances will be honored. E.ON Next would be in contact with customers over the next few days with more information, he added. Ofgem said that if customers want to change providers, they can shop, but they are advised to wait until the transfer is complete. The money people put into their accounts will be protected where they are in credit. As part of Ofgem’s supplier of last resort program, financially healthy companies take on customers from fallen rivals. Households that benefited from cheaper fixed rates, often used by smaller challengers to attract new customers, will typically see their bills increase up to the government’s energy cap. For a household with an average consumption of gas and electricity, this is 1,277 per year. Sign up for the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk There could be further consolidation in the sector in the coming weeks, with Sky News report that Ovo Energy is set to file a takeover offer for Bulb this week with the aim of creating the UK’s second-largest energy supplier. Ovo has 4.5 million customers, while Bulb has 1.7 million. British Gas would still remain the market leader, with 6.8 million residential customers and 450,000 small businesses. Octopus Energy has previously been named in reports as a supplier who might consider bidding for Bulb, which suffered a loss of $ 63 million in the year through March 31, 2020. Ovo declined to comment. Bulb said: From time to time, we explore various opportunities to fund our business plans and continue our mission of reducing bills and CO emissions. 2 . Like everyone in the industry, we were monitoring wholesale prices and their impact on our business.

