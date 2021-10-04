Michigan restaurants could face “very worrying” fall and winter seasons

Restaurant costs are rising and profitability is falling. Staff positions are still unfilled. Trade conditions are far from normal.

These are just a few of the findings restaurant owners face, according to a recent national survey. The survey also found that the industry may experience more turmoil in the coming months and is months away from a full rebound.

The survey of 4,000 restaurant owners was conducted in September by the National Restaurant Association (NRA).

In Michigan, the news was grim for the hospitality industry. The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association released Michigan-specific data that shows a “significant slowdown in any kind of rebound” for the industry.

“As we approach Michigan’s fall and winter seasons and consumer trends shift away from in-person meals due to colder weather outside and concerns about the Delta variant, the impact A setback on the restaurant industry will be hard, swift and of great concern, ”Justin Winslow, president and CEO of MRLA, said in a statement.

“The impact of this virus and the lack of state and federal support continue to threaten the viability of our community restaurants.”

The Michigan restaurant said it was 10-20% below staffing levels.

Since the start of the pandemic, business has been going well for Sam Hammoud, co-owner of the Sahara restaurant in Dearborn.

But one day in September, when only two people showed up for work, Hammoud and Wallid, his brother, Hammoud decided to close, at least temporarily, the popular Middle Eastern restaurant. The restaurant has been closed since September 19.

“It has been difficult to find and keep staff,” Hammoud said. “I didn’t close because of the lack of activity, I closed because of too much activity. “

During the pandemic, Hammoud said, they had a crew of 10, including himself and his brother.

Take-out sales were good. It was so good that Hammoud didn’t have to go back to dinner when the state lifted the dinner restrictions.

“I didn’t have to go back to dinner,” Hammoud said. There were times when the delivery was an hour’s wait. “

As the fall and winter months approach, the MRLA does not expect the industry to improve.

One of the culprits for the recent drop, according to restaurateurs, is the Delta variant. More than half of those polled said indoor on-site dining has been less in demand in recent weeks and the Delta variant has had a negative impact on business.

Here are the highlights of what the survey found in Michigan and nationally.

Business conditions

Normal trade operations are far away, according to the survey. Michigan restaurateurs don’t expect a return to normal trading conditions anytime soon.

Although sales improved in August 2021 compared to August 2020, 61% of Michigan operators surveyed said sales were lower than in 2019.

43% of Michigan operators say business conditions are worse now than they were 3 months ago. Only 15% say that trading conditions have improved over the past 3 months.

Almost 20% of those surveyed predict that it will take 7 to 12 months for the economy to return to normal. Over 50% say it will be over a year. Seventeen percent say normal will never return.

Works

Michigan added a few jobs, most of which remain understaffed. Eighty-seven percent of Michigan operators say their restaurant does not have enough staff to meet customer demand.

89% of operators say their restaurant is more than 10% below required staffing levels. 54% is more than 20% below the required staffing levels.

Nationally, the survey found that operators reduced hours, opening days and menu items due to understaffing.

Costs and profitability

Costs for everything from food and labor to occupancy costs are on the rise. The association says these three items represent “about 70 cents of every dollar in normal times.”

Labor costs are on the rise.

Operators were faced with food supply problems (delays and shortages) which had an impact on operations.

For the majority of restaurateurs, profitability nationwide is declining from pre-pandemic levels. In Michigan, 79% say their profit margin is lower than before the pandemic.

Over the past few months, profits have deteriorated from 3 months ago. Only 12% of operators said they were more profitable than 3 months ago.

