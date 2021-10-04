Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram experience global outageExBulletin







Richard Drew / AP Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms were down in large parts of the world on Monday. Facebook’s internal systems used by employees have also declined. The company said it was aware that “some people are having difficulty accessing (the) Facebook application” and is working to restore access. Regarding internal failures, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, tweeted that it looked like a “snowy day”. The company did not specify the cause of the outage, which began around 11:45 a.m. ET. It is normal for websites and applications to experience outages, although a worldwide outage is rare. Users said they could not access Facebook in California, New York and Europe. Doug Madory, director of internet analytics for Kentik Inc., said it appears the routes advertised by Facebook online that tell the whole internet how to access its properties are not available. Madory said it appears the DNS routes Facebook is making available to the networking world have been taken down. The domain name system is an integral part of how Internet traffic is routed. DNS translates an address such as “facebook.com” to an IP address such as 123.45.67.890. If Facebook’s DNS records were gone, no one could find them. Facebook is going through a separate major crisis after whistleblower Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, provided the Wall Street Journal with internal documents that exposed the company’s awareness of the damage done by its products and decisions. Haugen became public on “60 Minutes” on Sunday. Haugen has also anonymously filed complaints with federal law enforcement, alleging that Facebook’s own research shows how it amplifies hate and misinformation, leads to increased polarization, and that Instagram, in particular, can be harmful to health. mental adolescent. The Journal’s articles, titled “The Facebook Files,” paint a portrait of a business focused on growth and its own interests above the public good. Facebook has tried to minimize the search. Nick Clegg, the company’s vice president of policy and public affairs, wrote to Facebook employees on Friday in a note that “Social media has had a big impact on society in recent years, and Facebook is often a place where much of this debate takes place. “ Twitter, meanwhile, intervened from the company’s main Twitter account, posting “Hello literally everyone” as jokes and memes about the Facebook outage flooded the platform. NPR Editor’s Note: This story was reported by The Associated Press and posted online by NPR. Facebook is one of the financial backers of NPR.

