Oil and gas prices could remain high as investors seek clean energy

But OPEC and its allies on Monday refused to significantly increase the offer, reconfirming existing plans for a modest increase in November. They are reluctant to produce more for the same reasons that many US oil and gas companies do not want to.

Oil executives argue that while prices may appear high, there is no guarantee they will stay high, especially if the global economy weakens because coronavirus cases start to rise again. Since the start of the pandemic, the oil industry has laid off tens of thousands of workers and dozens of companies have gone bankrupt or gone into debt.

Oil prices may look high compared to 2020, but they are not stratospheric, the executives said. Prices were in the same territory in mid-2018 and are still far from the level of $ 100 a barrel they exceeded in 2014.

Largely because of the industry’s caution, the national number of oil rigs stands at 528, about half of its 2019 peak. Yet, aside from recent production disruptions in the Gulf of Mexico In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, oil production in the United States has almost reverted to the pre-pandemic days, with companies pulling crude from wells they drilled years ago.

Another reason for the decline in drilling is that banks and investors are reluctant to invest more money in the oil and gas sector. Wall Street’s capital flow has slowed after a decade in which investors paid more than $ 1.4 trillion to North American oil and gas producers through equity issuances and d ‘bonds and loans, according to research firm Dealogic.

The banks pulled out of funding, said Scott Sheffield, managing director of Pioneer Natural Resources, a major Texas oil and gas producer.

Update Oct. 4, 2021, 5:06 p.m. ET

The flow of money provided by banks and other investors had slowed even before the pandemic as shale wells often produced a lot of oil and gas in the beginning but quickly ran out. Many oil producers made little or no profit, leading to bankruptcies whenever energy prices fell.