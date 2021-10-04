Business
Seattles’ Northgate Link transit extension is open, making it even easier to explore restaurants in the North End
Seattle Northgate Link Extension launched last Saturday, opening new Link Light Rail stations in the University District, Roosevelt and Northgate. The extension provides better connectivity between North Seattle, downtown and the South End, with the promise of a 13-minute ride from downtown to Northgate.
Taking the streetcar makes eating in the North End even easier. If you’re around the Northgate Transit Center, maybe you’re visiting the Kraken Community Iceplex, check out Watershed pub and kitchen, Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya, Tengu Sushi, and Stanford steakhouse all within walking distance and for a longer walk don’t miss Pattys Eggnest for a hearty breakfast until 2 p.m. every day.
Come for the King Salmon, stay for a COVID vaccine at Bluwater Bistro Leschi
In partnership with UW Medical Center, Bluwater Bistro Leschi will host two COVID vaccine pop-ups on Wednesday October 6 and October 27. The pop-ups will offer both the first and second dose of Pfizer vaccine, as well as an on-site assessment for booster vaccine eligibility. Email [email protected] to schedule a vaccine.
Hood Famous Cafe + Bar Launches Its Own Take On A Classic Filipino Bread
Filipino American History Month kicks off, Hood famous bakery will sell fresh produce pandesal, a popular Filipino bun, every morning at the Hood Famous Cafe + Bar in the International District. Served as a breakfast snack (and all day), pandesal is eaten on its own or with toppings like ube, cheese, matcha or strawberry. Hood Famous will offer a pandesal filled with longanisa, cream cheese and chive filling.
Mediterranean, Senegalese and Mexican pop-ups arrive at Pike Place MarketFront Plaza
For the month of October, Pike Place Market welcomes three new food vendors to MarketFront Plaza: Mediterranean caterer Zaytuna (Saturdays and Sundays) will serve falafels and skewers, Afella Jollof Catering (Saturday) will offer Senegalese cuisine such as chicken and yassa fish, and Mexican food rojos (Saturday) will continue the offerings of its pop-up that began during the pandemic. The Pike Place Market is also launching The Craftsman & Ready-to-eat program, its incubator program for small food businesses.
A la Mode Pies opens a new address, and promises ice cream
With their flagship café Phinney Ridge scheduled to close in 2023, Trendy pies jumped at the chance to open a third location on the former site of the Perfect Ice Cream in Ballard. Taking over an old ice cream parlor has its advantages: the ten-year-old bakery has acquired the Parfaits pasteurizer, which will allow A la Mode Pies to expand its range of ice creams.
