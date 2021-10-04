Ozy Media CEO Carlos Watson says he hopes to keep his business runningExBulletin







PA NEW YORK The CEO of Ozy Media said on Monday that it was “premature” to shut down the company and that he wanted to continue operating, despite a week full of scandals that exposed Ozy as a medium without mainstream. Carlos Watson, a former cable news commentator and host who founded Ozy in 2013, told CNBC he met with advertisers and investors over the weekend and wanted Ozy to continue. In an emailed statement on Monday, the company called last week’s problems “mud on the road” that it is “committed to overcoming,” saying “we are delighted to reopen and plan to resume operations at the over the next few days. ”Ozy is trying to get employees back and said newsletters will resume this week and video production at the end of the month. Ozy’s board of directors said on Friday that the company was shutting down. The shutdown came less than a week after a New York Times Column raised questions about the media organization’s claims of millions of viewers and readers, while highlighting a potential case of securities fraud. The story sparked canceled issues, an internal investigation, investor concerns and high-profile departures at the company before it closed on Friday. The Times article also said that Ozy COO and co-founder Samir Rao posed as a YouTube executive during a call with Goldman Sachs as he tried to raise funds from the investment bank. Regarding this call, Watson said, “I don’t know. I wasn’t there.” He then added that they had finally “figured out what had happened”, but did not explain further. “Look, it’s heartbreaking, it’s bad, it’s not good, it’s not good,” Watson said. “I love Goldman, I worked there, I have a lot of friends there.” Ozy, based in Mountain View, Calif., Who had raised more than $ 70 million from investors at the end of 2019, according to the Crunchbase site, has long been suspected of having inflated the size of his audience. Watson claimed last week that Ozy had 25 million subscribers to his newsletter and 30 million views on YouTube. The New York Times, with a much larger brand presence, claims to have 15 million newsletter readers. The newspaper reported that less than 500,000 people visited Ozy’s website in June and July, according to data from Comscore. Ozy was apparently pay for a large part of its audience rather than building a real base of readers and viewers. To restart, the company would have to restore trust with employees, advertisers and investors. It closed abruptly, distressing the workers. He has been caught in several dishonest situations outside of traffic. This would have told people who worked on her interview series, “The Carlos Watson Show,” that it would air on cable TV, but the episodes were then uploaded to YouTube. Watson has interviewed celebrities like Bill Gates and Matthew McConaughey for the online show. On CNBC Monday, Watson said “We originally designed the show with A&E,” then “moved on to YouTube,” and there was “a lot of misunderstanding about it.” Marc Lasry, the hedge fund billionaire and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner who was named Ozy chairman in September, resigned on Thursday, citing Ozy’s decision need someone experienced in crisis management and surveys. He remained an investor. A high-profile employee, former BBC presenter Katty Kay, had resigned earlier in the week, and an early investor, a venture capital firm, gave up his Ozy shares. The board reportedly hired a law firm to review Ozy’s business activities.

