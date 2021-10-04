NHTSA denies the request formal investigation on the battery management software Tesla – TechCrunch





The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration has rejected a petition in 2019 asking the agency to open a formal investigation into the Tesla battery management software on allegations that an update live was defective and would have caused five fires in vehicles. The agency has decided not to open a formal investigation in part because the majority of these incidents occurred outside the United States, according to a document published on its website. None of them were related to accidents and most were stationed. As part of its evaluation, NHTSA examined 59 complaints out of a total of 61,781 vehicles Model S and Model X from 2012 to 2019 included in the petition before deciding to reject it. Of the 59 complaints, 52 alleged reductions in battery capacity and seven alleged load reductions speed after updating the software. The vehicle data logs showed that the voltage limiting firmware was activated in 58% of complaints but that subsequent updates have restored some or all of the battery capacity of these vehicles, according to the summary the report. The agency found that a perfect storm caused two fires occurred in China in 2019. The vehicles had recently completed fast charging sessions, the batteries were at a high state of charge and were parked with cooling systems batteries closed. disabled. Both vehicles also had high stress usage history. Sources familiar with the Tesla battery management system say that if there really was a systematic software problem, although more than five cars have caught fire. The most likely causes of these problems are infrequent physical manufacturing defects or physical damage during use, such as turning the high voltage newly supercharged vehicles, which according to the NHTSA, is more common in China where the fires occurred. Two fires have also occurred in the United States, but one involved a vehicle without historical supercharger that was traveling at the time of the fire, and one that could not be connected to high-voltage battery system. The fifth fire occurred in Germany with a vehicle that was parked at low load for a long time. “Given the lack of incidents fast charging in the United States and the absence of such incidents worldwide since May 2019, it is unlikely that an order on the notification and repair of a defect security related is made because of any inquiry following the granting of the petition, “says the petition. “Therefore, after careful consideration of the information presented in the petition and potential security risks, the petition is dismissed. “ The report said that the agency would take further action if warranted, despite the refusal of the present petition, if future discoveries identified safety-related defects. Although NHTSA rejects the petition, it continues to move forward with a different investigation on auto Tesla driver software after some cars that had activated the system of advanced driver assistance will be crushed 12 vehicles first responders parked with flashing lights, causing 17 injuries and one death since 2018. Tesla has until October 22 to submit detailed data on autopilot or face fines of up to $ 115 million, a slap on the wrist, really, considering the net profit of the company in the second quarter to $ 1.14 billion.

