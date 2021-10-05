William Shatner goes to space on Blue Origin’s New ShepardExBulletin







CBS via Getty Images Captain James T. Kirk flies to the last frontier. In the latest sign of the strange new world we live in, actor William Shatner will join the crew of Blue Origin’s New Shepard on a space flight set to launch on October 12. “Yes, that’s right”, Shatner said on twitter. “I’m going to be a” rocket man! “” At 90, Shatner is more than twice the average age of NASA astronauts. The Canadian actor, singer and writer “will become the oldest person to ever fly into space”, Blue Origin said as he announced his next trip to space. The flight is scheduled to take off from a launch pad in Texas next Tuesday morning. Blue Origin sent its first human flight to space in July, with billionaire founder Jeff Bezos and others on board. Shatner will be part of a four-person crew that includes Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen and Medidata co-founder Glen de Vries that Blue Origin calls both clients and astronauts, reflecting the new era of privatized space travel. The final crew member will be Audrey Powers, a senior executive at Blue Origin, a former flight controller and NASA engineer who oversees the flight operations of the New Shepard program. “I am so proud and honored to fly on behalf of Team Blue,” said Powers in A press release on the trip. Shatner will visit space more than 50 years after taking viewers to alien worlds as the fictional captain of the USS Enterprise on Star Trek. “I’ve been hearing about space for a long time now. I take this opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle,” Shatner said. After the news broke on Monday, Shatner spent the morning thanking his supporters and expressing his excitement for his next trip. “My man!” Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander wrote of Shatner’s late-career pivot. “I guess that means I have to become a marine biologist.” “It’s never too late to discover new things my friend,” replied Shatner.

