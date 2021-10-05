Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,052.25, down 98.62 points.) The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Financial. Down 29 cents, or 0.34%, to $ 85.08 on 16.9 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Down three cents, or 1.36 percent, to $ 2.18 on 12.6 million shares. TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Up 34 cents, or 0.55%, to $ 61.82 on 9.4 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 4.46 percent, to $ 3.75 on 8.2 million shares. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: CPG). Energy. Up 19 cents, or 3.18%, to $ 6.17 on 7.2 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 39 cents, or 3.06 percent, to $ 13.12 on 6.7 million shares. Companies in the news: Canadian National Railway Company (TSX: CNR). Down $ 2.09, or 1.4 percent, to $ 147. The Canadian National Railway Company called a special meeting of shareholders on March 22 in response to a request from an activist investor unhappy with CN’s bid for Kansas City Southern. The British company TCI Fund Management Ltd. seeks to reform the railway’s board of directors and replace CN CEO Jean-Jacques Ruest. Montreal-based CN says it remains focused on pursuing its strategy of growth and value creation despite “TCI’s inappropriate attempts to take effective control of the business.” CN says it has already added three new independent directors and achieved gender parity among independent directors ahead of schedule. It also got US $ 700 million in severance pay after it abandoned its offer on KCS, which instead agreed to merge with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. He also proposed Jim Vena, former chief operating officer at CN, as a potential replacement for Ruest. CN says TCI is in a conflict of interest because, although it owns five percent of the railroad, it is also the largest shareholder of Calgary-based CP Rail. Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF). Up $ 1.59 or 2.4% to $ 66.65. Sun Life Financial Inc. has signed an agreement to purchase DentaQuest, a dental care provider in the United States, for $ 3.1 billion. The company says DentaQuest will be part of its Sun Life business in the United States, which provides dental benefits through employers for employee benefit plans. Sun Life says DentaQuest will more than double the size of its U.S. employee benefits business in terms of revenue. DentaQuest has more than 33 million members in 36 states and approximately 2,400 employees. Sun Life CEO Kevin Strain says the acquisition of DentaQuest is in line with its strategy to focus on health and group insurance plans in the United States. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of next year, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG). Up to 40 cents to $ 97.45. Magna International Inc. is waiving its deal to buy Swedish tech company Veoneer Inc. after its offer was completed by Qualcomm Inc. The Ontario-based auto parts company said it waived a four-day consideration period for make a counter-offer after Qualcomm’s offer was deemed superior. Magna announced a deal to buy Veoneer in July for $ 31.25 per share for a total value of $ 3.8 billion. However, Qualcomm stepped in with an offer of US $ 37 per share for a total value of around US $ 4.5 billion. Magna CEO Swamy Kotagiri said the company’s decision underscores its disciplined approach to valuation as it pursues strategic acquisitions. As part of the termination of the merger agreement with Magna, Veoneer will pay severance pay of US $ 110 million. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on October 4, 2021. The Canadian Press

