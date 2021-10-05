Nuvei announces its initial public offering in the United States

Request to list its subordinate voting shares on Nasdaq

MONTRAL, October 4, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of successful brands, today announced the launch of a marketed offer of 1,500,000 subordinated shares of the Company in the United States and Canada, representing the initial public offering of Nuvei in United States (the “Offer”).

In connection with the offer, Nuvei has applied to list its subordinate voting shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (the “Nasdaq”) under the symbol “NVEI”. Trading in the subordinate voting shares of Nuvei is expected to begin on the Nasdaq following the pricing of the offer. Assuming completion of the Offering, Nuvei expects to request that its Subordinate Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX” in US dollars under the symbol “NVEI.U”) delisted on the second following day. the closing of the Offer. Nuvei subordinate voting shares will continue to trade on the TSX in Canadian dollars under the symbol “NVEI”.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets will act as bookkeepers for a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the “Underwriters”). The price of the Offer will be set in the context of the market; the issue price per subordinate voting share and the size of the placement will be determined when Nuvei enters into a bought deal agreement for the placement.

Nuvei plans to use the net proceeds from the placement primarily to strengthen the financial position of the company and enable it to pursue its growth strategies. Closing of the Offering will be subject to a number of customary conditions, including the conclusion of a definitive underwriting agreement, the listing of the Subordinate Voting Shares issued by the Company on the Nasdaq and on the TSX, and any approval required from Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Nuvei has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time up to and including 30 days following the closing of the Offer, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offer at the price of offer to cover allotments, if any.

In connection with the offering, Nuvei has filed a preliminary prospectus supplement to its amended and restated short form base shelf prospectus dated May 20, 2021. The preliminary prospectus supplement has been filed with the securities regulators of each of the provinces and territories of Canada as well as with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with a registration statement on Form F-10 under the United States /Canada multi-jurisdictional disclosure system.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities cannot be sold and offers to buy such securities cannot be accepted before the effective date of the registration statement.

The Offer will be made in Canada only by means of the amended and updated base shelf prospectus and prospectus supplement and by United States only by means of the registration statement, including the amended and restated base shelf prospectus and prospectus supplement. These documents contain important information about the Offer. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the prospectus supplement will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, and a copy of the registration statement is available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Copies of the Prospectus Supplements and Registration Statement, where available, may also be obtained from any of the following sources: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York State 10282-2198, Attention: Service Prospectus (866-471-2526); Credit Suisse Securities (United States) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, phone: 1-800-221-1037 or by e-mail at [email protected]; JP Morgan Securities LLC, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, phone: (866) 803-9204, email: [email protected]; in United States of BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 151 W 42nd St, New York, New York State 10036, or by phone at 1-800-414-3627 or by email at [email protected] and in Canada BMO Capital Markets, Attn: Brampton Distribution Center C / O The Data Group of Companies, 9195 Torbram Road, Brampton, Ontario, L6S 6H2, or by phone at 1-905-791-3151 ext 4312 or by email at [email protected]; and in United States of RBC Capital Markets LLC, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, New York State 10281-8098, Attention: Equity Syndicate, Phone: 877-822-4089, Email: [email protected] and in Canada of RBC Dominion Securities Inc., 180 Wellington Street West, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 0C2, Attention: Distribution Center, or by phone: 1-416-842-5349, or by email at [email protected] Prospective investors should read the Prospectus Supplements and the Registration Statement before making an investment decision.

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal before registration. or qualifying under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT NUVEI

We are Nuvei (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of successful brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through integration that takes them further, faster. By combining payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform provides seamless checkout and payment capabilities, connecting merchants to their customers in over 200 markets around the world, with local acquisition in 45 markets. With support for over 500 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies, and 40 cryptocurrencies, merchants can take advantage of any payment opportunity that comes their way. Our goal is to make our world a local market.

ATTENTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities United States Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and by the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding the Offer and its conditions, the use of the proceeds of the Offer, the listing of the shares of Nuvei on the Nasdaq and the proposed delisting of the subordinate voting shares of Nuvei trading on the TSX in US dollars under the symbol ” NVEI.U ”. This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and expressions such as “may”, “could”, “expect”, “intend to”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”. “,” Foresee “,” believe “,” to his knowledge “,” could “,” conceive “,” foresee “,” objective “,” hope “,” intend “,” probable “,” predict ” , “project”, “seek”, “should”, “target”, “will”, “would” or “continue”, and the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to hypotheses, well that not all forward-looking information contains these terms and expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed or implied by such forward-looking information.These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to r, those described in the “Risk factors” sections of the Company’s annual information form filed on March 17, 2021 and the preliminary prospectus supplement filed on October 4, 2021. Forward-looking information is based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on what management considers to be reasonable assumptions, you are cautioned against over reliance on such information as actual results may differ from forward-looking information. Unless otherwise indicated or the context indicates to the contrary, forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update or modify such forward-looking information, whether or due to new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

