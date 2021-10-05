Facebook Whistleblower Says Social Media Giant Puts Profit Over User SafetyExBulletin

Business
Facebook Whistleblower Says Social Media Giant Puts Profit Over User Safety
A Facebook whistleblower revealed that the social media giant tried to hide evidence suggesting it knew the platform was being used to spread hatred, violence and disinformation.
RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:
A Facebook whistleblower says the social network puts profits before public safety. The former Facebook employee turned over thousands of pages of internal Facebook documents to federal law enforcement. With more, NPR’s Bobby Allyn joins us this morning. Hi, Bobby.
BOBBY ALLYN, BYLINE: Hello, Rachel.
MARTIN: First of all, who is this Facebook whistleblower?
ALLYN: Her name is Frances Haugen. She’s sort of an expert on how algorithms affect what we see on social media. She previously worked at Google and Pinterest. During her two years at Facebook, however, she was part of a team that focused on how election-related misinformation spreads. But she became disillusioned. She felt the team was understaffed, that Facebook didn’t take seriously how its platform affected companies around the world. Then Facebook completely disbanded its team. Weeks later, the Capitol Riots took place. And she says Facebook downplayed how the platform was used to stage the riots. She was having a crisis of consciousness. Here’s how Haugen described it in CBS’s “60 Minutes”. It aired on Sunday.
(EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “60 MINUTES”)
FRANCES HAUGEN: What I’ve seen on Facebook a number of times is that there were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook. And Facebook, time and time again, has chosen to optimize for its own interests, such as making more money.
MARTIN: What is, frankly, the goal of any business, isn’t it? – prioritize profits. But does she say Facebook broke the law in this area?
ALLYNE: Yeah. Yes. She is. So I spoke to her attorney, John Tye, who told me that she had filed at least eight complaints with the Securities and Exchange Commission. And the allegations imply the difference between what Facebook privately knew about its platform and what it said publicly. Specifically, the complaints focus on the prevalence of hate speech on Facebook, the alleged misrepresentation of Facebook’s role in the Capitol siege, the way Facebook hid its own research which showed Instagram is toxic to adolescent mental health. Attorney Tye says cheating on investors is a crime under US securities law.
JOHN TYE: You can’t lie to your investors. You cannot hide important information that would help them decide whether or not to invest in the business. And we’re certainly claiming that Facebook has done just that on a massive scale, on a lot of different special issues.
MARTIN: What is Facebook saying about these allegations?
ALLYN: Yeah, Rachel. You know, this document leak created what may be the biggest crisis in company history. The company therefore puts a lot of energy into pushing back. And that said, basically, that the representations are incorrect. Facebook cites 40,000 people who work on safety and security, and that the company says, you know, the whistleblower and the media are paying too much attention to what they call an incomplete look at its internal research. . It should be noted here that Facebook is one of the financial backers of NPR.
MARTIN: So let’s just explain what the whistleblower did here – right? – take confidential documents from Facebook without authorization, share them with the police. Explain whether it’s legal or not, Bobby.
ALLYNE: Of course. So the SEC has a special whistleblower program that allows someone like Haugen to expose a company and have legal shields. His disclosures to Congress are also protected. That said, Rachel, her leak of these materials to the media puts a target in her back. There are no legal guarantees for addressing the press with confidential documents. She could be sued by Facebook for breach of contract. Now I asked Facebook if they were considering this. And they wouldn’t say, you know, whether they are or not. But it is certainly a possibility. And that’s something we’ll be keeping an eye on.
MARTINExBulletin’s Bobby Allyn is reporting this morning. Thank you.
ALLYN: Thanks, Rachel.
