CI Financial Completes Acquisition of Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, a Leading Ohio RIA with $ 3.5 Billion in Assets

MIAMI AND TORONTO, October 04, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) –CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. (“BRR”), a Columbus, Ohio-based registered investment advisor managing $ 3.5 billion in assets. BRR is a leading, high-quality RIA providing investment management and financial planning services primarily to high net worth clients and foundations. It also offers pension plan management for 401 (k) and pension plans. The firm, founded in 1979, has experienced strong growth and now has more than 800 clients. CI first announcement the BRR acquisition agreement on August 10, 2021. “The Budros, Ruhlin & Roe team is an exceptional addition to our group and will make a significant contribution to our goal of building the leading private wealth management platform in the United States,” said Kurt MacAlpine, CEO of CI. “BRR’s success stems from its clear goal of meeting client needs through comprehensive and personalized wealth management, an approach shared by CI Private Wealth. “ The acquisition brings CI’s US wealth management assets to approximately US $ 82 billion (C $ 103 billion) and maintains CI Private Wealths’ record as one of the leading wealth management platforms. fastest growing in the country. All amounts are as of August 31, 2021. About CI Financial CI Financial Corp. is an independent company providing global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI managed and advised approximately C $ 320.4 billion (US $ 253.9 billion) in client assets as at August 31, 2021. CI’s primary asset management businesses are CI Global Asset Management (CI Investments Inc. .) and GSFM Pty Ltd., and operates in Canadian Wealth Management through CI Assante Wealth Management (Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd.), CI Private Counsel LP, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., CI Direct Investment (WealthBar Financial Services Inc.) and CI Investment Services Inc. The story continues CI’s US wealth management businesses include Barrett Asset Management, LLC, BDF LLC, Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc., Bowling Portfolio Management LLC, Brightworth, LLC, The Cabana Group, LLC, Congress Wealth Management, LLC, Dowling & Yahnke, LLC, Doyle Wealth Management, LLC, One Capital Management, LLC, Portola Partners Group LLC, Radnor Financial Advisors, The Roosevelt Investment Group, LLC, RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC, Segall, Bryant & Hamill, LLC, Stavis & Cohen Private Wealth, LLC and Surevest LLC. CI is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under CIX and on the New York Stock Exchange under CIXX. More information is available at www.cifinancial.com. This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations regarding CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) and its products and services, including its business operations, strategy and financial performance and conditions. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “anticipate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “objective”, “plan” “and” project “and similar references to future periods, or conditional verbs such as” will “,” may “,” should “,” could “or” would “. These statements are not historical facts but rather represent beliefs of management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond management’s control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, these statements involve risks and uncertainties. Important factors and assumptions applied in reaching the conclusions contained in these forward-looking statements include that the investment fund industry will remain stable and that interest rates will remain relatively stable. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic and market conditions including interest and exchange rates, global financial markets, changes made government regulations or tax laws, competition in industry, technological developments and the like factors described or discussed in CI’s disclosure documents filed with the relevant securities regulatory authorities from time to time. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and the reader is urged to carefully consider these and other factors and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Unless expressly required by applicable law, CI assumes no obligation to update or modify any forward-looking statement after the date on which it is made, whether to reflect new information, future events or otherwise. See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005925/en/ Contacts Investor Relations

