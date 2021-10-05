SEC Stalls Again On Four Bitcoin ETFs, Pushes Decisions For Another 60 Days





Funtap / Getty Images / iStockphoto The Securities and Exchange Commission again pushed its decision on several Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, moving its decision to November and December. See: Institutional Bitcoin ETF Investors’ Appetite Rises, As SEC Still Stalls On Approvals

Find: Coinbase Expands Banking Services By Allowing Users To Deposit Paychecks To Their Accounts Kryptoin Bitcoin ETF, WisdomTree Bitcoin Trust, Valkyrie XBTO Bitcoin Futures Fund and Global X Bitcoin Trust have had their approval requests pushed back to December 24, 2021, December 11, December 8 and November 21, respectively, according to documents from the SEC. The Commission considers it appropriate to designate a longer period for taking action regarding the proposed rule change so that it has sufficient time to consider the proposed rule change and any comments, the SEC said in each of his opinions. Some observers don’t find the SEC’s decision to delay their approval surprising. David Grasso, CEO of BOLD TV, told GOBankingRates that the government is acting with caution as the cryptocurrency space is far from mature. We still see a lot of negative cryptocurrency news in the headlines, and understandably some regulators may still be skeptical about the future of Bitcoin. Investors and investment managers have been eagerly awaiting an SEC decision on the approval of Bitcoin ETFs, which are expected to be traded on the exchange, i.e. on the stock exchange (and therefore only during business hours. of the stock market). ). Currently, cryptos do not have such limitations and can be traded at any time. Underpinning the growing interest in crypto ETFs and signaling investor hope that a digital asset ETF will be approved by regulators, the Fidelity Digital Assets 2021 Institutional Investor Digital Assets Study found that 30% of American respondents said they would prefer to buy an investment product, up from 18% the year before, according to the survey. See: What are Altcoins and are the potential rewards worth the risks?

Find: Why are ETFs so popular? The story continues While several companies have filed crypto ETFs with the SEC, the Commission has rejected or delayed decisions on many of them. VanEck, for example, registered his ETF in March, and the SEC typically takes 45 days to approve or disapprove a deposit. The Commission has issued several notices of extension of the review period. Last month, the SEC said it intended to take an additional 60 days to review the proposed rule change and, therefore, designates November 14, 2021 as the date on which the Commission must approve or disapprove the change in rule. proposed rule. Fidelity also filed a Bitcoin ETF in April, the Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust ETF, which will track Bitcoin’s performance as measured by the performance of the Fidelity Bitcoin Index PR, according to the SEC filing. More from GOBankingTaux This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: SEC Stalls Again On Four Bitcoin ETFs, Pushes Decisions For Another 60 Days

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/sec-stalls-again-four-bitcoin-194923376.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos