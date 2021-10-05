CNL and Sprott Launch New Alternative Investment Opportunity | Your money

Orlando, Fla., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – CNL Financial Group (CNL) has partnered with Sprott Resource Lending Partnership to form CNL Sprott Strategic Asset Fund, an alternative investment that seeks to invest primarily in money-generating activities income, gold-related assets to diversify and help offset the risks of the investor market cycle in difficult economic environments while providing current income and long-term appreciation. CNL Sprott Strategic Asset Fund seeks to raise up to $ 250 million in capital, with five classes of units as part of a private placement offering for qualified investors.

The fund is managed by CNL Strategic Asset Management, a subsidiary of CNL, and sub-managed by Sprott Resource Lending Partnership, a subsidiary of Sprott Inc.

Based in Orlando, Florida, CNL is a private investment management firm providing alternative investment opportunities to registered brokerage and investment advisory communities, with a history of focusing on underserved and under-capitalized markets. Since their inception in 1973, CNL and / or its affiliates have formed or acquired companies with over $ 34 billion in assets.

Sprott Inc. is a global asset manager providing clients with highly differentiated real asset and precious metals investment strategies. His in-depth knowledge and industry connections separate him from generalists. Sprott partners with natural resource companies to help them meet their capital needs. For more than 35 years, Sprotts’ disciplined investment approach, focused on risk management and technical expertise, has been deployed in various types of projects and geographies. Sprott has more than $ 18.6 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021.

CNL has a long history of bringing unique investment offers to the market and making alternative investments accessible to more people. We explored the idea of ​​an investment offering focused on real assets and precious metals, waiting for the right time and the right partner, said James M. Seneff, Founder and Executive Chairman of CNL. Given the current market conditions, we felt the time was right to launch CNL Sprott Strategic Asset Fund, and we are delighted to partner with Sprott on this unique opportunity.

CNL Sprott Strategic Asset Fund and our new relationship with industry leader CNL allow us to offer a unique investment product, said Peter Grosskopf, CEO of Sprott. We look forward to leveraging our knowledge of this industry to reach investors in a new way.

The CNL Sprott Strategic Asset Fund is led by President and CEO Andrew Hyltin, CFO Tammy Tipton and COO Scott Hall.

CNL Sprott Strategic Asset Fund has already acquired a number of debt, flow and equity assets in portfolio companies, including:

Ascot Resources, a mining company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AOT and focused on the restart of the historic Premier gold mine in British Columbia; Elemental Royalties, a Canadian company that trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ELE and owns nine royalties with exposure to mines in Australia, Africa and the Americas; Trident Royalties, PLC, a diversified, growth-oriented, streaming mining royalty company that trades on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TRR; Geopacific Resources Ltd., a junior gold developer focused on the development and construction of the Woodlark project located in Papua New Guinea and trades on the Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol GPR; EMX Royalty Corp., a royalty company on precious metals, base and battery which is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol EMX.

About CNL Sprott Strategic Asset Fund CNL Sprott Strategic Asset Fund is a limited liability company that seeks to invest primarily in income-generating gold-related assets in order to generate current income and appreciation at long term. The Fund is managed by CNL Strategic Asset Management, a subsidiary of CNL Financial Group, and sub-managed by Sprott Resource Lending Partnership, a subsidiary of Sprott Inc. For more information, please visit cnlsprottstrategicassetfund.com.

About CNL Financial Group CNL Financial Group (CNL) is a private investment management company offering real estate and alternative investments. Since their inception in 1973, CNL and / or its affiliates have formed or acquired companies with over $ 34 billion in assets. CNL is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. For more information visit cnl.com.

About Sprott Inc. Sprott Inc. is a global leader in precious metals investments. With offices in Toronto, New York and London, Sprott is dedicated to providing investors with specialized investment strategies that include publicly traded products, managed stocks, loans and brokerage. Sprotts’ common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE: SII) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX: SII). For more information, please visit sprott.com. The information contained in this press release may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of CNL Sprott Strategic Asset Funds and on information currently available to management at the time of such statements. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the words believes, expects, intends, plans, estimates or similar expressions which indicate future events. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of CNL Sprott Strategic Asset Funds. Risks, uncertainties and important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements include the risks associated with the Fund’s ability to make distributions and the sources of such distribution payments, the Fund’s ability to make distributions. locate and make appropriate investments and other risks described in the Risk Factors section of its private placement offering memorandum. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any units of CNL Sprott Strategic Asset Fund, LLC. Only the Fund’s private placement offering memorandum makes such an offer.

