The 1 bright spot in the stock market today





Wall Street resumed a steep decline on Monday, with Friday’s one-day break in the downtrend turning out to be only a momentary break. Investors seem nervous about things like inflation, the government stalemate in Washington, and geopolitical and macroeconomic issues around the world. Just after noon EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^ DJI) was down 365 points to 33,961. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^ GSPC) had lost 61 points to 4,296, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^ IXIC) had lost 330 points to 14.237. Yet even on a difficult day, there are usually stocks that are doing well. On Monday, energy stocks stood out, posting solid gains. Below, we’ll take a look at why energy has performed so well and what it says about the future outlook for the economy as a whole. A big day in the oil zone The energy sector has performed much better than most of the rest of the stock market. The SPDR Select Sector Energy ETF (NEW: XLE), which includes energy companies from all industry sub-sectors, climbed more than 2% today, easily outperforming the rest of its industry exchange-traded fund peers. The ETF SPDR S&P Exploration and production of oil and gas (NYSEMKT: XOP), which focuses more narrowly on companies that research and drill for oil and natural gas, posted gains of around 3% Monday at noon. The obvious explanation comes from the commodity markets. Oil prices for West Texas Intermediate crude rose nearly $ 2 a barrel on Monday, approaching the $ 78 level. Brent crude on world markets has seen even higher prices, gaining 3% to $ 81.40 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose more than 5% on the day, approaching the mark of $ 6 per million British thermal units. The prices of distilled energy products have also risen sharply. Prices for unleaded gasoline and heating oil rose by more than a nickel per gallon on Monday, continuing their recent strength. Combined with the rise in natural gas, this portends a potentially more expensive winter ahead, even with relatively mild weather so far this fall. As you might expect, you might find many top performing energy companies. Earth Stone Energy (NYSE: EST) and Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE: GTE) weighed in with double-digit percentage gains, but well-known companies like Range resources (NYSE: RRC) and Callon Oil (NYSE: CPE) were not far behind with gains of 7% to 8%. Great players love Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) and Williams Enterprises (NYSE: WMB) was satisfied with increases closer to 5% to 6%. Energy losers However, part of the energy space is doing badly. Typically, higher energy prices would push solar stocks higher, but that was certainly not the case on Monday. Giants love SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) and JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE: JKS) were down from 5% to 8%, and the microinverter specialist Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) lost nearly 6% at noon. The problem with solar companies these days is that they are plagued by the same shortages that are plaguing other industries. In particular, Enphase and other key players rely on semiconductor chips for their products, and supply chain issues have hampered production and held back growth, even in the face of strong demand. Don’t rely on energy to avoid accidents What’s particularly interesting about energy stocks that are doing well is that strong oil prices assume the global economy will remain strong. Still, the decline in the stock market suggests this will not be the case. This inconsistency is likely to resolve itself at some point – and it could cause energy prices to fall if the stock market truly signals a larger pullback in the near future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/10/04/the-1-bright-spot-in-the-stock-market-today/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos