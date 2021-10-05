Asian stocks slide as markets in Korea and Japan head for correction





(Bloomberg) – Asian stocks fell, led by Japan and Korea, as surging commodity prices fueled concerns about global inflation. Bloomberg’s Most Read The MSCI Asia-Pacific Index fell as much as 1.7% on Tuesday in its third day of decline, with technology being the worst performing sector. Japan’s Nikkei 225, South Koreans Kospi and Taiwanese Taiex all extended their losses from their recent peaks of 10%, putting them on track for technical corrections. Inflation concerns intensified the rout in Asian stocks, as the regional benchmark has already fallen nearly 3% this month. It plunged 5.2% in the three months ended in September, ending a five-quarter winning streak. A commodity gauge has hit a record high as a resurgence in demand for commodities collides with supply constraints. The point is, there are a lot of uncertainties about the strength of the economic rebound, inflationary pressures, geopolitics, climate change, etc., wrote Olivier dAssier, APAC Applied Research Manager at Qontigo GmbH. The global equities gauge fell more than 5% from the all-time high in early September, as Treasury yields rose ahead of an imminent cut in Federal Reserve stimulus. Concerns over a crackdown on Chinese companies and a slowing economy also sapped sentiment. The economy has not returned to normal and still faces pandemic-related restrictions in several locations, but markets have behaved as if things were back to normal, dAssier wrote. This correction is only an adjustment to reality. SECTORS TO MONITOR Covid vaccine and treatment makers, including SK Bioscience, followed their global peers down for a second day after Merck & Co. said its Covid-19 pill halved the risk of hospitalization and death

A benchmark that tracks Chinese tech giants including Tencent collapses, on track for new record as global tech sell-off triggered by rising US Treasury yields adds to concerns about Beijing’s regulatory crackdown

Oil producers and refiners, including Japans Inpex, advanced as crude prices continued to climb, thanks to OPEC + acceptance to maintain gradual increases in production THE MARKETS AT A GLANCE The story continues MSCI Asia-Pacific index down 1.1%

Japan’s Topix index down 1.8%; Nikkei 225 down 2.8%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index up 0.1%; Hang Seng China Enterprises down 0.2%

Taiwan’s Taiex index down 0.3%

South Korea’s Kospi index down 2%; Kospi 200 down 1.9%

Australian S & P / ASX 200 down 0.8%; New Zealand’s S & P / NZX 50 down 1.3%

Singapores Straits Times index down 0.9%; Malaysias KLCI little changed; Philippine Stock Exchange Index down 0.4%; Jakarta Composite up 0.2%; Vietnam’s NV index up 0.6% ADVANCERS DECREASE Fast Retailing fell 6.4%, the highest since March 19, after reporting that Japan’s Uniqlo comparable store sales for September fell 19% year-on-year.

Chinasoft International fell 10%, the highest since Aug. 17, after the software company agreed to sell up to 162 million new shares at HK $ 12.26 each in placement. Bloomberg Businessweek Most Read 2021 Bloomberg LP

