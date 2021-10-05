UpHealth, Inc.Announces Price of $ 40.25 Million Public Offering of Common Shares

DELRAY BEACH, Florida, October 4, 2021 / PRNewswire / –UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) (“UpHealth” or the “Company”) today announced the price of its previously announced subscribed public offering (the “Offer”) of $ 23,000,000. ‘ordinary shares, at par value $ 0.0001 per share (the “Ordinary Shares”), at a public offering price of $ 1.75 per share. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30 day option to purchase up to 3,450,000 additional common shares of the Company at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering, before deducting any subscription rebates and commissions and any estimated offering costs, are expected to be approximately $ 40.25 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including license acquisitions or other strategic growth activities, as well. only to repay some of its current obligations related to its June 2021 business combinations, including debt repayments and forward purchase obligations. The Offer is expected to close on October 7, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as sole accounting manager, and Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC and Northland Capital Markets are acting as co-lead manager of the Offer.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-259143) relating to the Offer was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 4, 2021. The Offer is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering, when available, can be obtained free of charge from the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov , or from: Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, New York State, 10004, by phone at (212) 6678055, or by email at [email protected]

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About UpHealth, Inc.

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) is a global digital health company that provides digital technology, infrastructure and services to dramatically improve the delivery and management of healthcare. The UpHealth platform creates digital ‘communities of care’ that improve access and achieve better patient outcomes at lower cost, with digital health solutions and interoperability tools that serve patients wherever they are , in their mother tongue. UpHealth clients include global governments, health plans, healthcare providers and community organizations.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Offer and regarding our management team’s expectations, intentions, plans, outlook or strategies for the future. All statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intention”, “could”, “could”, “could”, “could” , “Possible”, “possible”, “foresee”, “project”, “should”, “should” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement does not is not forward looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations and beliefs of our management team. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting UpHealth will be as we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions which may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including regulatory approvals. , UpHealth’s ability to continue to meet NYSE listing standards, acceptance of products and services, and that UpHealth will have sufficient capital to operate as intended. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results could differ in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under “Risk Factors” and other sections of the documents filed by UpHealth with the SEC, as well as in UpHealth’s current and periodic reports filed. or provided from time to time to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to UpHealth as of the date hereof, and UpHealth assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whatsoever. as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

