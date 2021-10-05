As Stocks Fade Out, Crucial Crypto Moment Approaches





The stock market got off to a bad start to the week, reversing its gains from last Friday and rekindling fears of a fall correction on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^ DJI) managed to limit its losses to less than 1%, but steeper declines for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^ GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^ IXIC) signaled less tolerance among investors to stick with higher-growth stocks. Index Daily percentage change Daily point change Dow (0.94%) (324) S&P 500 (1.30%) (57) Nasdaq (2.14%) (311) Supporters of cryptocurrencies have argued that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other popular crypto tokens should be seen as a separate and distinct asset class from stocks. Over the past week, much of the crypto universe has held up well, even when the stock markets have faded. If the declines we’ve seen in major market benchmarks turn into full-fledged corrections, then Bitcoin and its crypto counterparts will face a crucial test: will they provide safe haven in a stock market storm or fall? with other risky assets? Hold on until now At least so far, cryptocurrencies have been able to retain their value even in the face of volatile stock markets. Bitcoin is currently making over $ 49,000, while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is just under $ 3,400. Both prices edged up on the day and, more importantly, they rose 7% to 8% over the past six trading sessions – a period in which the Dow Jones and S&P 500 fell 2 % to 4%. A number of factors have recently supported the crypto industry. Investors are increasingly hoping that regulators at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will give the green light to an exchange-traded fund that will allow investors to put their money directly into Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Various governments around the world are considering adopting digital currencies as legal tender, while central banks increasingly consider offering their own digital assets. However, the psychology of investing around Bitcoin remains fragile. Despite favorable winds that helped cryptocurrencies regain some of their lost ground after a major correction earlier this year, Bitcoin prices remain well below their highs above $ 60,000. Some crypto investors attribute this to the growing popularity of other tokens beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. The rise of decentralized finance has boosted the value of other platforms and their associated cryptocurrencies, and some of them have generated much greater returns for investors than Bitcoin and Ethereum recently did. . What’s in store for crypto? That said, crypto has its own challenges that are independent of the stock market. Regulators in many countries around the world have chosen cryptocurrencies for tough measures, including the recent outright ban on crypto trading in China. Regulatory efforts have often led to drops in crypto prices, even when the stock markets are performing well. Still, skeptics note that sometimes in the past Bitcoin has been closely correlated with movements in the stock market. This was especially true between 2018 and 2020, although correlations declined significantly in 2021 and are now starting to show signs of a possible negative correlation. This is what an investor would want in order to achieve true diversification. There is no way to know if Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies will continue to hold up if the stock market continues to fall. But many investors expect them to do so. This makes the current environment a pivotal time for cryptocurrencies, and those who invest in them could see their confidence either confirmed or broken in the weeks and months to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

