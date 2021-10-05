Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces $ 150 Million Offering of 4.25% Cumulative Series K Preferred Shares





RYE, NY, October 04, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE: GDV) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce the price of an offering of six million cumulative preferred shares, Series K at 4.25% (“Preferred Series K”) with a total liquidation value of $ 150 million. The offer is expected to close on Thursday, October 7, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Fund intends to use a portion of the net proceeds of this offering to redeem all or a portion of the outstanding Series G Preferred Shares of the Fund and the remainder of the proceeds will be used to purchase securities. in the portfolio in accordance with the Fund’s investment objectives and policies. The Preferred Series K is perpetual, non-redeemable for five years, and will have a liquidation preference of $ 25 per share. Distributions are expected to be paid quarterly beginning December 26, 2021. The Series K Preferred Shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDV Pr K” within thirty days of the date of issue. The Board of Directors would like to thank all participants in the offering, which was led by BofA Securities, Inc. and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and also included G.research, LLC. About the Gabelli Dividend and Income Trust The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a diversified closed-end management investment company with total net assets of $ 2.9 billion whose primary investment objective is to provide a high total return on its assets by putting focus on dividends and income. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE: GBL). A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is effective. This press release is not an offer, which can only be made through a prospectus. Investors should carefully consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. The Fund’s prospectus supplement relating to the Preferred K-Series and the base prospectus of the Funds contain this information, as well as additional information about The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and the Preferred K-Series, and should be read carefully before investing. Visit www.gabelli.com for more information on the Fund. The story continues NYSE GDV

CUSIP 36242H104

NYSE GDV Pr K

CUSIP 36242H864 See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005926/en/ Contacts For information:

Carter Austin

(914) 921-5475

Laurissa martyr

(914) 921-5399

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/gabelli-dividend-income-trust-announces-201500478.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos