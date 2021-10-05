NYSE Proposes to Change Calculation of Votes Cast to Eliminate Confusion in Voting Standards | White & Case LLP





On September 29, 2021, the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE” or the “Stock Exchange”) filed with the SEC a proposal to amend section 312.07 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual to provide that a company must calculate “ votes cast ”on a proposal submitted to this section“ in accordance with its own constating documents and any applicable state law ”.1 In effect, this means the NYSE would change its current policy of requiring companies to count abstentions as votes “against” a proposal subject to NYSE rules – even when applicable state law considers abstentions. have no effect on the result of the vote. The Exchange observed that its current policy has always caused confusion among listed companies, and the Exchange believes this rule change will avoid any complications among issuers and shareholders when different voting standards are applied under the rule. NYSE, company constating documents and / or applicable state laws. The rule change will also allow the NYSE to be consistent with the Nasdaq in its treatment of abstentions. Explanation of the NYSE proposal Under Section 312.07, proposals that require shareholder approval under NYSE rules (i.e. issuance or issuance of shares resulting in a change of control2) will only be considered approved by the shareholders by a majority of the votes cast or at a more stringent threshold.3 The NYSE has always advised that abstentions be treated as votes cast, thus counting as votes “against” a proposal requiring approval under NYSE rule, regardless of applicable state laws.4 Historically, NYSE policy has resulted in confusion among companies and their shareholders, in part because of the potential inconsistency between the applicability of state company law and NYSE rules. Under the proposed rule change, for management proposals triggering a shareholder vote under section 312.07, votes “cast” would be defined as they are under a corporation’s constating documents and the Charter. applicable state law. This would be consistent with the Nasdaq, which has posted an FAQ on its website that clearly states: The Nasdaq does not define the term “votes cast.” As such, a business must calculate “votes cast” in accordance with its governing documents and applicable state law.5 A welcome change … but careful scrutiny of voting standards disclosures is still required The amendment proposed by the NYSE would be a welcome change resulting in consistent application of the NYSE, Nasdaq rules and applicable state law, and would eliminate one of the complications associated with reviewing and enforcing standards. vote for shareholders’ votes. That said, there are still many voting standards under state law that may result in different treatment of abstentions and no-votes by brokers. Therefore, companies should continue to carefully review the information about voting standards in their proxy statements to confirm that they are applying the voting standards in accordance with their constating documents and applicable state law. Within 45 days of posting to the Federal Register,6 the SEC will approve or disapprove the proposed rule change. Comments are due within 21 days of posting in the Federal Register. 1 The proposed rule change is available here.

2 See sections 312.03 and 303A.08 of the List of listed companies.

3 More specifically, Article 312.07 states that “when shareholder approval is a prerequisite for listing additional or new securities of a listed company, or when a matter requires shareholder approval, the minimum vote which will constitute the approval of shareholders for these purposes is defined as the approval by a majority of the votes cast on a proposal in a proxy relating to the matter in question. “

4 As stated by the NYSE in the proposed rule change notice, under its current approach, “a proposal is deemed approved under section 312.07 only if the votes in favor of the proposal exceed the total votes cast against the proposal plus abstentions ”. (emphasis added).

5 FAQ 202 from the Nasdaq Listing Center. See also Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635 (e) (4).

6 Or within a maximum of 90 days if: (i) the SEC determines that a longer period is appropriate and publishes the reasons for that decision, or (ii) the NYSE consents to a longer review period. [View source.]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/nyse-proposes-to-amend-calculation-of-8751536/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos