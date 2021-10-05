EU countries grapple with response to soaring energy prices





The moon rises as electricians work on top of a utility pole near the lignite-fired Neurath power station of German utility and utility RWE, near Rommerskirchen northwest of Cologne, Germany on 5 February 2020. REUTERS / Wolfgang Rattay

Differences in how to respond to rising costs

Ministers will debate a range of suggestions on Wednesday

Cost pressure comes as EU members contemplate climate policies BRUSSELS, Oct. 5 (Reuters) – European Union governments are involved this week in discussions over whether a surge in energy prices requires a coordinated response, as leaders assess the potential fallout from Europe’s green transition and consumers facing the winter heating season. EU leaders will discuss record natural gas prices on Tuesday evening, and environment ministers from the 27 member states will debate their response on Wednesday. “The situation is becoming critical. High prices threaten both the competitiveness of the European economy and will significantly affect the budgets of small consumers and households,” Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said in a letter to other European leaders ahead of their meeting. Soaring costs have divided countries on how to respond and whether Brussels should step in. Those pushing for EU action include Spain, whose proposals include a new bloc-wide system for countries to jointly purchase gas, and France, which wants to change the regulations of the ‘EU to decouple the price of electricity from gas prices and link it to the average. cost of production in each EU state. Read more Luxembourg, Poland, Greece and the Czech Republic also suggested a series of EU interventions to be debated by ministers on Wednesday. Read more The European Commission will publish a guide on how countries can respond to price spikes on October 13. Not all are convinced that EU intervention is necessary to tackle what could be a short-lived problem. EU regulators expect gas market conditions to ease in the spring. “It is clear that this problem affects everyone in Europe and we need an answer,” said an EU diplomat. “The question is whether the larger Member States, especially Germany, believe that this answer should be sought in structural market reform.” While some countries have introduced emergency subsidies and tax breaks in response to soaring electricity prices, Germany, Europe’s largest energy market, has not. Energy costs have skyrocketed as EU countries prepare to negotiate a series of new policies to tackle climate change, a crisis that itself cut power supply this summer when floods swept through Germany and Belgium. Read more Brussels says the energy price crisis should accelerate the green transition to reduce countries’ exposure to fossil fuel price volatility. But some governments, including Spain, have warned that high energy bills could erode public support for ambitious climate policies, if voters blame the measures. Environment ministers will debate some climate proposals on Wednesday, including plans to phase out sales of combustion-engine cars by 2035, in talks likely to reveal where the main lines are. fault. Reporting by Kate Abnett Editing by John Chalmers, Robert Birsel Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/eu-countries-grapple-with-response-energy-price-spike-2021-10-05/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos