Advertisers were unaware of Ozy Media’s future





Ozy Media’s top former advertisers are left in the dark about the future of the besieged media company, even as co-founder Carlos Watson said this morning that Ozy is still open for business, contradicting reports last week that it was shutting down following overwhelming news. York Times Report. “We haven’t heard from Carlos. The last time we heard from him was a week ago,” an advertising agency official said, noting that they had received Return emails from Ozy’s ad sales manager Friday afternoon and today. While advertisers are unable to reach Ozy executives, Watson said this morning on NBC’s “Today” show that “we are going to open our doors.” In his “Today” appearance, the CEO acknowledged that Ozy’s management began last weekend with “a plan to wind up” the company. But after speaking to stakeholders, including investors and advertising partners he hasn’t named, his board has changed their minds and will apparently move forward. The New York Times reported on Friday that Ozy would close its doors after his previous report the company’s shady business practices that included gross inflating of web traffic numbers. Watson has contacted the C-suite of at least one media agency, according to a person familiar with the situation. While it’s unclear whether and in what capacity Ozy will continue to operate, one thing is clear Watson will struggle to win back advertisers. It is certainly a quick reversal of sentiment. Earlier this year, brands flocked to the minority-run company that promised to reach a young and multicultural audience in droves. WPP’s GroupM and Dentsu both have multi-year agreements with Ozy that have supported so-called “responsible investing” efforts. Even after The New York Times revealed inconsistencies in Ozy’s audience figures, media buyers said they still see high audience coverage for customer campaigns. Initially, after the first article was published, Watson responded quickly and defensively to the Times’ claims, but then fell silent, a media buyer said. “We didn’t hear much about the company at the start of last week and haven’t had any new conversations on behalf of clients, but we kept the campaigns going because they were always up to par,” said the buyer. But on Thursday, several ad companies started running campaigns, and until Friday morning, Ozy’s team was responsive, the buyer said. On Friday, hours before a statement from Ozy announcing “with the heaviest heart” that it was going to close its doors, advertising heavyweight GroupM was advising its clients to halt all spending with the media company. Recently, GroupM’s clients accounted for up to $ 10 million in advertising revenue for Ozy, according to a person familiar with the matter. “Last week we suspended all campaigns with Ozy Media on behalf of our clients. We have also terminated our agreement with Ozy Media for now, ”a spokesperson for GroupM said in a statement today.

