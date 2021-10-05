Johnson & Johnson asks FDA to clear booster injections of Covid-19 vaccine





“We describe the data to them,” Dr. Mathai Mammen, global head of research and development for J&J’s vaccine arm, Janssen, told CNN.

“The process isn’t that we asked for a very specific interval – we provide them with data and we’ll present it to the committee. They’ll take all of that into consideration when they finally decide on an appropriate interval.”

The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biologics Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet on October 14 and 15 to consider requests from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to add booster doses for their Covid-19 vaccines.

Last month, Janssen published data from three different studies which showed that boosting his single-shot vaccine to two months or six months increased immune protection.

“We announced that the six-month data is a very strong, very strong push, like an incredibly strong push,” Mammen said. “And those two months is a good boost, and the good two-month boost has been associated with 94% vaccine effectiveness, at all ages.” Boosting Janssen’s vaccine two months after the first injection quadrupled the antibody response, the company said, and was associated in real life with 94% effectiveness. Wait up to six months for antibody protection to increase 12-fold, the company said last month. “So either of those intervals can make sense. We think six months, immunologically, is even better,” Mammen said. Pfizer last month received FDA clearance for booster doses for some people who received the initial two doses six months or more ago. Janssen maintains that the protection of his vaccine remains stable over time. In seeking FDA clearance for a recall, Pfizer presented data showing that the vaccine’s effectiveness worsened over time. Mammen said that didn’t happen with Janssen’s shot. “Our basic rationale for strengthening is very different,” Mammen said. “We have several datasets, but for example, a real-world efficacy study, the largest of its kind that has been done, shows about 80% vaccine efficacy, protection against infection, which goes, month after month after month after month, so it’s very stable, “he added. “So our argument is not that the effectiveness of our vaccine fades or decreases, but rather that from a personal point of view, we can achieve an even higher level of protection with a boost. So you have more leeway over the exact time because you ‘re not up yet, you are not fighting a clock. “ Janssen says his vaccine is designed to elicit a strong cellular response. Vaccines stimulate the production of both antibodies – the first line of defense against invaders – and immune cells called B cells and T cells. “This is why we have a long lasting response,” he said. declared Mammen. According to the CDC, approximately 15 million people in the United States have received a J&J Covid-19 vaccine. Mammen said there is plenty of supply in the United States for anyone who has received the Janssen vaccine and wants a booster to get one.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/05/health/johnson-covid-vaccine-boosters-eua-request/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos