Acacia’s portfolio, Oxford Nanopore, completes its IPO on the London Stock Exchange, generating net proceeds of $ 22.3 million for Acacia





NEW YORK–(COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Acacia Research Corporation (Nasdaq: ACTG) (Acacia) today announced that Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (Oxford Nanopore), the company behind a new generation of nanopore-based detection technology, whose products enable high performance real-time detection, scalable DNA and RNA analysis, has successfully completed its initial public offering of shares on the London Stock Exchange at 425 pence per share. The sale of 3,895,500 IPO shares, representing 10% of its pre-IPO stake, will generate net proceeds of $ 22.3 million for Acacia. Prior to the IPO, Acacia held 38,955,000 shares, representing a 5.5% stake in Oxford Nanopore, which, as of June 30, 2021, Acacia was valued at $ 170.2 million. After the IPO, Acacia will own 35,059,500 million shares of Oxford Nanopore, representing approximately 4.4% of the outstanding shares. Acacias’ remaining stake in Oxford Nanopore, based on the Oxford Nanopores closing price on October 4, is $ 280.8 million, which, combined with the proceeds from the sale of the shares, represents a approximately 78% increase over the last disclosed book value of the investment. as of June 30, 2021. Acacia’s remaining shares in Oxford Nanopore are prohibited from resale for a period of at least 180 days under customary lock-up agreements. Clifford Press, President and CEO of Acacias, said: Oxford Nanopore is a global leader in an emerging industry and the crown jewel of the Woodford portfolio, which we purchased in June of last year. The successful IPO is one of the biggest in London this year and reflects the many years of foresight and collaboration with which Neil Woodford and his team have supported and funded the development of this company from the start. The recently announced strategic investment by Oracle is further testimony to Oxford Nanopore’s innovation and leadership, and we are pleased to be significant shareholders. About Acacia Research Corporation Acacia Research (NASDAQ: ACTG) seeks to acquire undervalued companies and looks for opportunities to create value. We leverage our (i) access to flexible capital that can be deployed unconditionally, (ii) expertise in corporate governance and operational restructuring, (iii) willingness to invest in disadvantaged industries and businesses that are suffering from ” a discount of complexity and a complex disentangling, multifactorial situations, and (iv) expertise and relationships in certain sectors, to achieve strategic acquisitions of companies, divisions and / or assets by putting the ‘focus on mature technologies, healthcare, industry and certain financial segments. We seek to identify opportunities where we believe to be advantageous buyers, where we can avoid structured sales processes and create the opportunity to purchase businesses, divisions and / or business assets at an attractive price due to of our unique abilities, relationships or expertise, or when we believe the target would be worth more to us than to other buyers. Information on Acacia Research Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.acaciaresearch.com. Safe Harbor Declaration This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements may prove to be materially and unfavorably different from those expressed in this press release due to various factors and uncertainties, including the future value of Acacias’ investment in Oxford Nanopore, as well as the impact of the Oracle’s recent investment in Oxford. Nanopore. We assume no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

