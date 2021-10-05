



A startup trading platform seeks approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission to launch America’s first exchange that would operate 24 hours a day, including weekends and holidays.

The startup, 24 Exchange, said it filed key elements of its national stock exchange license application with the SEC on Monday, including a rulebook and user manual detailing its proposed approach to trading hours.

Under decades-old conventions, the bulk of stock trading takes place between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET on weekdays, and stock exchanges are closed for holidays, such as Good Friday and Washington’s birthday. In contrast, 24 Exchange would function like the Forex and Cryptocurrency markets, which operate continuously. The three-year-old startup already offers currency and crypto trading. Its parent company, 24 Exchange Bermuda Ltd., is incorporated in Bermuda, but the proposed exchange would be managed by a US subsidiary. 24 Exchange is run by Dmitry Galinov, a two-decade e-commerce veteran. In the 2000s he worked at Credit Suisse Group AG and helped manage the so-called dark pool banks for stock transactions. After leaving the bank, he founded FastMatch Inc., a currency trading platform which was acquired by the stock exchange operator Euronext NV. Investors in 24 Exchange include the international banking group Standard Chartered PLC. Ceiling CEO Dmitry Galinov says there is a growing demand for 24-hour stock trading from individual investors.

In an interview, Mr Galinov said that there is an increasing demand for 24-hour stock trading from individual investors. Not only do these investors often want to buy or sell stocks outside of standard trading hours, but the 24/7 nature of crypto has raised hopes that stocks should work the same way, a- he declared. If there’s big news this weekend, you can try trading, but you really can’t, the founder and CEO said. Currently, investors can trade as early as 4 a.m. ET and until 8 p.m. ET, using pre-trade and post-trade trading sessions offered by the New York Stock Exchange and other market participants. Due to the low liquidity, however, the prices of these sessions tend to be volatile. And although TD Ameritrade offers 24-hour, five-day-a-week trading in a limited number of securities, investors are largely unable to trade overnight or on weekends. Mr Galinov said 24 Exchange would also serve international investors looking to trade US stocks. Operators in the overseas market, including the Moscow Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India, have launched or announced initiatives to allow local investors to trade in US stocks, he noted. 24 Exchange is also asking the SEC for permission to allow fractional trading on its proposed exchange in increments of as little as 1 / 1000th of a share. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS Do you think stocks should be traded 24/7? Join the conversation below. Brokerage firms such as Fidelity Investments and Robinhood Markets Inc. allow split trading, an increasingly popular way for individual investors to own small slices of stocks with a high price per share, like Amazon.com Inc. But, unlike brokers, exchanges process transactions involving whole numbers of shares. There is no guarantee that the SEC will approve the 24 exchange plan or that its proposed exchange will be successful, even if it gets the green light from regulators. The startup has yet to complete its exchange request, a process that could take weeks. At that point, the request will be released and the SEC will seek public comment, a step that will give established Wall Street players an opportunity to criticize the proposal and demand changes. It will likely be well before 2022 before the SEC makes its final decision to approve or deny the 24 exchange application. An SEC spokeswoman declined to comment. James Angel, a professor of finance at Georgetown University, predicted that 24 Exchange would face an uphill battle to attract trading activity outside of standard trading hours in the United States. This could lead to volatile prices, as in the pre-market and post-market sessions available today, he said. Newsletter Sign-Up Market Alert Main news from financial and business markets. Personally, I would love to have 24 hour trading, Angel said. But I doubt there is much cash. 24 The trading plans could also attract opposition from Wall Street, as professional traders at banks and large investment firms love the opportunity to relax and return home after the market closes, Mr. Angel. Trading hours in the United States have been 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET since 1985, when the NYSE, American Stock Exchange and the precursor of the Nasdaq Inc. moved the market opening time from 10 a.m.ET to half an hour earlier. The NYSE and other exchanges made the move, in part, to respond to growing European interest in trading US stocks. Write to Alexandre Osipovich at [email protected]

