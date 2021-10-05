Elizabeth Warren calls for investigation into Fed insider trading





Massachusetts Democrat calls on the agency conduct a “thorough review of all securities transactions” by Fed officials to determine if they violated insider trading laws.

“Reports of this financial activity by Fed officials raise serious questions about possible conflicts of interest and reveal a contempt for public confidence,” Warren wrote in a statement. letter to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler.

Warren said the transactions “reflected an atrocious judgment by those officials and an attitude that personal profit is more important than the American people’s confidence in the Fed.”

Following Warren’s letter, the Fed released a statement Monday night saying it entered into discussions last week with the Fed’s Office of Inspector General to initiate an independent review of “whether the business activity of some senior officials complied with both relevant ethics rules and the law. “

“We welcome this review and will accept and take appropriate action based on its findings,” a Fed spokesperson said in the statement. Warren cited a Bloomberg News report that Richard Clarida, vice chairman of the Fed, exchanged between $ 1 million and $ 5 million from a bond fund for equity funds in February 2020, a day before President Jerome Powell issued a statement signaling a political action possible as the Covid-19 health crisis worsened. A Fed spokesperson said that Clarida’s financial information for 2020, which became public in mid-May, shows transactions that represent a “preplanned rebalancing of its accounts,” similar to a rebalancing it conducted and reported in April 2019. “The trades were executed prior to his involvement in deliberations over the Federal Reserve’s actions to respond to the emergence of the coronavirus and not during a blackout period. The funds selected were chosen with the prior approval of the head of ethics of the Council, “said the spokesperson. Yet the news of Clarida’s deals follows the controversy surrounding the deals made by Dallas Fed Chairman Robert Kaplan and Boston Fed Chairman Eric Rosengren. These two regional Fed chiefs announced last week their intention to withdraw abruptly. Rosengren spoke of health issues. “If these transactions were based on knowledge by Fed officials of non-public information about market movements, they could have represented potentially illegal activity,” Warren wrote in his letter. The Fed own directives because senior officials say they should “carefully avoid engaging in any financial transaction the timing of which might appear to be acting on the basis of inside information regarding the deliberations and actions of the Federal Reserve.” Powell said last week that the Fed knew it needed to reorganize its rules and officials were “carefully reviewing” the negotiation to make sure it was within the rules and at the lowest. “It really doesn’t work now. We understand that,” Powell said of the Fed’s existing rules. “Appearance is obviously unacceptable.” The SEC declined to comment. Warren asked why Powell hadn’t stopped trading, which she said was “corroding the confidence and efficiency of the Fed.” Last week, Warren described Powell as a “dangerous man” to lead the Fed and said she would oppose his re-appointment.

