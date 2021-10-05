J&J Seeks FDA Clearance for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses: Coronavirus UpdatesExBulletin







toggle legend David Zalubowski / AP

David Zalubowski / AP WASHINGTON Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize additional injections of its COVID-19 vaccine as the US government prepares to expand its recall campaign to millions of additional vaccinated Americans. J&J said it has filed an application with the FDA to allow recalls for people 18 and older who have previously received the company’s single-shot vaccine. While the company said it has submitted data on several different recall intervals, ranging from two to six months, it has not formally recommended one to regulators. Last month, the FDA cleared booster shots of Pfizer’s vaccine for older Americans and other groups with increased vulnerability to COVID-19. This is part of a larger effort by the Biden administration to bolster protection against the delta variant and the potential decrease in vaccine immunity. Government advisers supported Pfizer’s additional fire, but they were also concerned about creating confusion for tens of millions of other Americans who received Moderna and J&J shots. US officials do not recommend mixing and matching different brands of vaccines. Americans may start getting J&J and Moderna boosters soon The FDA is convening its group of external advisers next week to review recall data from J&J and Moderna. This is the first step in a review process that also includes approval from the leadership of the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If both agencies give the green light, Americans could start getting J&J and Moderna boosters later this month. J&J previously published data suggesting that its vaccine remains highly effective against COVID-19 for at least five months after vaccination, showing 81% effectiveness against hospitalizations in the United States But the company’s research shows that a booster dose at two or six months further boosted immunity. Data released last month showed that a two-month booster offered 94% protection against moderate to severe COVID-19 infection. The company has yet to release clinical data on a six-month recall. FDA advisers will review studies from the company and other researchers next Friday and vote on whether to recommend boosters. The timing of J&J’s filing was unusual given that the FDA had already scheduled its meeting on the company’s data. Companies normally submit their requests well in advance of the meeting announcement. A J&J executive said the company is working with the FDA on the review. “J&J and the FDA have a sense of urgency because it is about COVID and we want good data to be converted into action as soon as possible,” said Dr Mathai Mammen, head of research for the Janssen unit by J&J. The vaccine from the New Brunswick, New Jersey company was seen as an important tool in the fight against the pandemic because it only requires one injection. But its deployment was affected by a series of issues, including manufacturing issues at a Baltimore plant that forced J&J to import millions of doses from overseas. Additionally, regulators have added warnings about several rare side effects to shooting, including a blood clotting disorder and a neurological reaction called Guillain-Barr syndrome. In both cases, regulators decided that the benefits of the shot always outweighed these rare risks. Rival drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna have supplied the vast majority of America’s COVID-19 vaccines. More than 170 million Americans have been fully immunized with the companies two-dose injections while less than 15 million Americans have received the J&J vaccine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/10/05/1043332922/johnson-vaccine-booster-fda-authorization-jj The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos