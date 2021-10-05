Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday, October 5
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Wall Street looks higher after Monday’s tech decline
A trader ominously looks at a screen on the New York Stock Exchange on September 17, 2001 in New York City.
Chris Hondros | Getty Images
2. US Faces Recession If Congress Does Not Act On Debt Limit, Yellen Says
Janet Yellen, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, speaks during an interview during the National Association of Business Economics (NABE) annual meeting in Arlington, Virginia, United States, Tuesday, September 28, 2021.
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades | Bloomberg | Getty Images
secretary of the treasuryJanet Yellentold CNBC Tuesday, she believes the economy would go into recession if Congress does not address the borrowing limit before an unprecedented US debt default. “I see October 18 as a deadline. It would be catastrophic not to pay the government bills because we wouldn’t have the resources to pay the government bills,” Yellen said on “Squawk Box”. On Monday, President Joe Biden urged Republican senators to “get out of here” on the debt ceiling. Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell said Democrats should use their majority on Capitol Hill to act without GOP votes.
3. Oil prices hit highs about 7 years after OPEC, allies move
Oil storage tanks are seen from above in Carson, Calif., April 25, 2020 after the price of crude plunged into negative territory for the first time in history on April 20.
Robyn Beck | AFP | Getty Images
Oil prices in the United States, as measured by West Texas Intermediate crude rose slightly on Tuesday morning to peak around seven years, near $ 78 a barrel. WTI jumped about 2.3% on Monday as international oil producers decided to limit their supplies. Despite pressure from the United States to increase production, OPEC and its allies feared that a global fourth wave of Covid infections could slow the recovery in demand, a source told Reuters just ahead of Monday’s vote. . Oil prices in the United States have jumped more than 60% in 2021, dragging major energy companies in their wake. Exxon has gained nearly 50% this year.
4. The Facebook whistleblower must testify; platform failure corrected
The Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken on October 4, 2021.
Given Ruvic | Reuters
Frances Haugen, Facebook whistleblower getting ready to testify at Tuesday’s hearing of the Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection. After recent reports in the Wall Street Journal based on documents she leaked sparked a public outcry, Haugen revealed her identity in an interview on the CBS program “60 Minutes,” which aired Sunday night. She insisted that “Facebook, time and time again, has shown it prefers profit over security.” Facebook shares rose 1% pre-market on Tuesday after closing nearly 5% in their worst session in nearly a year.
Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp services are back online after a massive global outage. Facebook said Monday night that “the root cause of the outage was a faulty configuration change.” The approximately six-hour incident marked the longest downtime for the social media company since 2008, when a bug took the site offline for about a day, affecting around 80 million users. The company’s platforms currently have billions of users.
5. Tesla must pay ex-worker $ 137 million for hostile workplace and racism
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at his company’s factory in Fremont, California.
Noé Berger | Reuters
A federal court in San Francisco ruled that Tesla is due to pay former contractor Owen Diaz around $ 137 million after he suffered racist abuse while working for the company, his lawyers told CNBC. The jury awarded more than the lawyers asked for from their client, including $ 130 million in punitive damages and $ 6.9 million for emotional distress. Diaz told the court that colleagues used epithets to denigrate him and other black workers, telling him to “go back to Africa” and leaving racist graffiti in the toilets and racist drawing in his workspace. Diaz’s attorneys said the case could only move forward because their client failed to sign one of Tesla’s mandatory arbitration agreements.
The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report. Follow all the market action like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s coronavirus coverage.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/05/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-tuesday-oct-5.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]