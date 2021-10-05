This seasoned analyst hears the echoes of the 1929 stock market crash in today’s stock market

Stocks are climbing after a big write-off, mostly for tech. The Nasdaq Composite COMP,

+1.61%

wavered towards correction territory and the S&P 500

+1.42%

and industrialists Dow

+ 1.22%

were halfway after closing Monday. With the jobs data looming for Friday, even the bravest of buyers could be forgiven for having doubts.

Do not try to be reassured in our call of the day, where the founder and CEO of BullAndBearProfits.comJon Wolfenbarger predicts that US stocks could be on the verge of launching the biggest bear market since the Great Depression.

Now with the Fed talking about phasing out and slowing money supply growth

significantly from 39% y / y in February to only 8% y / y in August, it may be

monetary policy tight enough to turn investor psychology into one

bearish mood? We’ll see, he said in an interview Monday and follow-up comments with MarketWatch.

Wolfenbarger, who spent 22 years as an equity analyst at Allianz Global Investors, said that while he is not a permabear, his newsletter offers strategies for profiting when markets go both ways, investors should heed some warning signs.

Excessive sentiment, economic weakness, excessive debt levels and limited political tools are key ingredients of a market rout worse than that seen in 2008-09, he said, adding that a summit for the S&P 500 reached a few weeks ago could have been the start. .

A graph he looks at that predicts future long-term stock returns a favorite of legendary investor Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

+1.64%

BRK.B,

+ 1.75%

shows stocks 30% above all-time highs seen during the peak of the 2000 tech bubble.

Wolfenbarger is keeping a close watch on the S&P 500 moving averages. If the 250 days, currently at 4,020, were to really break through, it could trigger a big drop in stocks. Its chart below shows the price of the S&P 500 (black line) with its MM 250 since 1980. The red circles indicate when it fell below the MM 250 and the slope of the MM 250 was down.

As for what investors should do, Wolfenbarger advised using exchange-traded funds that actually go up in bear markets, which could be the TLT iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF,

-0.86%

or SPDR Gold Shares GLD,

-0.57% ,

although he prefers reverse ETFs such as ProShares UltraShort S&P 500 SDS,

-2.82%

and the ProShares Short S&P 500 SH,

-1.39% .

Personally, I think it is easier for most people to buy a reverse ETF as it moves the same as a normal stock and ETF, and the SH rose 89% in the last bear market. , he said, adding that the SDS has increased by 184%. .

Wolfenbarger said he refined his strategies after years of adhering to Buffett’s advice of only buy and hold an S&P 500 index fund.

But then I started looking at history and you know it took 25 years for the market to come back to the peak of 1929, and I’m not 25, said Wolfenbarger, who is at the start of the fifties. Any given investment can go down by 50 to 90% and it can go down for decades, at least 10 to 20 years.

The buzz

The trade deficit increased 4.2% to $ 73.3 billion in August. And the Institute for Supply Managements services index rose to 61.9 in September, beating expectations.

The Federal Reserve has called for an independent review to determine whether the business activities of some senior officials violated the law, a central bank official said.

Facebook

+ 2.59%

CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized on Monday for the outage that took down the website as well as social media apps WhatsApp and Instagram. The six-hour outage cost him $ 6 billion personally and wiped out $ 40 billion in market capitalization.

And former Facebook employee Frances Haugen will testify before a Senate subcommittee, after saying in prepared testimony that the company prioritizes profits over safety.

Johnson & Johnson

+ 0.97%

amended an FDA emergency use authorization request for its COVID-19 recall, with data showing it offers 94% protection against moderate to severe disease.

A jury ordered the electric car company Tesla

+ 0.21%

to pay $ 130 million to a former black employee for a racially hostile work environment.

Reinsurer Swiss Re

+ 0.20%

said Hurricane Ida could have triggered up to $ 30 billion in claims.

Farewell to Tobias Levkovich, Citigroups beloved and the well-respected chief U.S. equities strategist, who died Oct. 1 after being hit by a car last month. Here’s a premonitory call he made in August, as well as an interview he kindly gave to MarketWatch in late 2019.

The steps

DJIA actions,

+ 1.22%

SPX,

+1.42%

COMP,

+1.61%

are more mixed, while the 10-year Treasury yield

1.529%

rose 4 basis points to 1.521%, while the dollar

+ 0.11%

is higher. In Asia, the big driver was the Nikkei

-2.19% ,

which slipped 2.1% after the fall of Wall Street. Chinese markets remain closed for holidays, and the Hang Seng HSI00 index,

-2.08%

finished slightly higher. American oil

+1.82%

extends big gains Mondays that have taken prices to levels not seen since 2014. Brent

+ 1.75%

is also on a rip above $ 82 a barrel.

Graphics

An RBC team led by its head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, took the pulse of investors in September. Among their findings, a very bearish outlook on equities fell from 14% in June to 28% in September, still below its 2Q19 high, but rising sharply nonetheless.

Elsewhere, most investors see stocks taking a hit even before the Fed’s first rate hike:

And here’s a look at some of the investors’ favorite sectors for next year:

Shuffle playback

Want more for the day ahead? Sign up forThe Daily of the Barrons, a morning investor briefing, featuring exclusive commentary from the editors of Barrons and MarketWatch.