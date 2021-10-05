EMERGING MARKETS – Stocks hit 6-week low, Chinese real estate bonds slammed by default issues





* Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent fall * Ruble leads EMEA losses, Russian stocks to record high * Romanian and Polish c.banks expected * Most affected Fantasia and Kaisa bonds (add details on Chinese real estate bonds, update prices) Oct. 5 (Reuters) – Emerging market equities hit six-week low on Tuesday as a U.S. technology rout spread, while Chinese property developers’ dollar bonds fell amid growing concerns concerning widespread defaults in the sector. The dollar-denominated bonds of mid-sized real estate developers Kaisa Group and Fantasia Holdings slumped to between 10 and 11 cents, leading to losses among their peers as concerns over a default led to a series of downgrades. Fantasia, in particular, was downgraded by Fitch, Moodys and S&P after the company missed a debt repayment deadline on Monday. The focus also remained on China no. 2 real estate developer, Evergrande, as he struggles to erase his massive $ 300 billion debt. Stock markets were reeling from a sharp drop in U.S. tech stocks on Monday, with Hong Kong-listed Baidu Inc, Alibaba Group and Tencent, some of the largest emerging markets (ME) stocks, down 1% to 1.5%. The benchmark MSCI EM stocks fell 0.2%, while the technology-intensive South Korea index fell 1.9%. Rising US Treasury yields weighed on most emerging market currencies, with the Russian ruble dragging losses in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) with a 0.4% drop against the dollar. Russia’s finance ministry said it would increase currency purchases only slightly in October, easing pressure on the ruble which was also struggling to gain support from a surge in oil prices to record highs. ‘About three years after OPEC + said it would stick to plans to increase supply only gradually. But Russian stocks rose 1.4% to an all-time high, leading to gains in the EMEA region as oil and gas heavyweights profited from rising crude prices. Gazprom rose 1.7%. Investors fear that rising commodity prices will fuel inflation and disrupt economic activity, especially in emerging markets. While technology led the decline, selling was rampant with only energy and utilities posting gains. – And for obvious reasons, because soaring energy prices fueled fears of at least disruptive inflation, or even outright stagflation, Mizuho analysts wrote in a note. Double deficit and / or high inflation emerging market currencies, vulnerable to rising energy import costs, may be subject to restrictions or more severe depreciation despite a weaker dollar. Global economies have been grappling with soaring inflation this year, driven by rising commodity prices and as the removal of COVID-related restrictions spurred a rebound in economic activity. Several central banks in emerging markets have entered rate hike cycles this year in response to rising prices. Investors are now waiting for a potential hike in Romania later today, while Poland’s central bank is also expected to raise rates this week. For the CHART on emerging market foreign exchange performance in 2021, see tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For the CHART on the performance of the emerging MSCI index in 2021, see tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX For TOP NEWS in emerging markets For the CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For the TURKISH market report, see For the report on the RUSSIAN market, see (Reporting by Ambar Warrick, edited by Ed Osmond, Kirsten Donovan)

