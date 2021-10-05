RLX Technology announces a change in the composition of the audit committee





BEIJING, October 5, 2021 / PRNewswire / – RLX Technology Inc. (“RLX Technology” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RLX), a leading e-vapor brand in China, announced today that Ms. Ying (Kate) Wang has resigned as a member of the Audit Committee (the “Audit Committee”) of the Board of Directors of the Company in order to assist the Company in complying with the New York Stock Exchange listing requirements relating to the independence of the audit committee. Going forward, the audit committee will be entirely composed of independent directors, namely Ms. Zhenjing Zhu and Mr. Youmin Xi. About RLX Technology Inc. RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading company in the field of e-vapors China. The company leverages its strong in-house technology and product development capabilities and its in-depth knowledge of the needs of adult smokers to develop superior e-vapor products. RLX Technology Inc. sells its products through integrated offline distribution and a “plus brand store” retail model tailored to customers. from China e-vapor market. For more information, please visit: http://ir.relxtech.com. Safe Harbor Declaration This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”. “,” Anticipate “,” aim “,” estimate “,” intend “,” plan “,” believe “,” is / are likely to “,” potential “,” continue “and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook contains forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made. by its officers, directors or employees. to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements about the beliefs and expectations of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s growth strategies; its future business development, operating results and financial condition; trends and competition in from China e-vapor market; variations in its income and certain cost or expense items; PRC government policies, laws and regulations relating to the Company’s industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and the assumptions underlying or related to all of the above. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the documents filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is current as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such information, except as required by applicable law. For more information please contact: In China:

