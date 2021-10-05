The offering memorandum relating to its issue of 150 million conditional subordinated convertible securities at a fixed rate and at a fixed rate

LEI issuer: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company or the Issuer)

The Company announces today that the offering memorandum dated October 5, 2021 (the “Offer memorandum“) in connection with its issue of 150 million conditional convertible perpetual subordinated fixed-rate securities (the Securities) at the issue price of 100 percent with an initial fixed interest rate of 6 percent. per year and reset dates April 7, 2027 (the First reset date) and each date falling five years, or an integral multiple of five years after the first reset date, has been approved by the International Securities Market of the London Stock Exchange (the “ISM“) and can be viewed at www.osb.co.uk.

OSB GROUP PLC

Alastair Pate t: +44 0771 418 1864

Head of Group Investor Relations

Jens Bech

Group Sales Director t: +44 0774 024 7473

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB started its activities as a bank on February 1, 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On October 4, 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiaries. On November 30, 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company of OSB group. OSB is a retail lending and savings group authorized by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group is present in two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

