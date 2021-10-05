Crypto Firm Circle Public File Reveals Ongoing SEC Investigation





Circle, the cryptocurrency company and stablecoin issuer, revealed through a public repository that it is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The press briefing Coindesk first reported investigation. A Circle spokesperson told Yahoo Finance that “Circle is cooperating with an ongoing SEC investigation. Our October S4 filing refers to a continuation of the July 2021 SEC subpoena previously disclosed in our S4 filing. August. “ In its most recent public documents, Circle said that in July 2021, it “received an investigative subpoena from the SEC Enforcement Division requesting documents and information regarding some of our holdings, customer programs and operations “. The file then indicated that Circle is fully cooperating with the regulator’s investigation. Along with the publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase (COIN), Circle is a founding member of the Center Consortium, an organization responsible for issuing USD coins (USDC-USD), the largest stable coin after Tether. (USDT-USD), which has a market cap of $ 32 billion. Unlike other cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum, the value of stablecoins is tied to fiat currencies, in the case of the USD coin, the US dollar. A group of US regulators, including Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, have signaled their desire to tighten the regulation of stablecoins such as Tether and USDC . WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 14: Gary Gensler, chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee watch hearing on the SEC on September 14, 2021 in Washington, DC, DC. (Photo by Evelyn Hockstein-Pool / Getty Images) Last month, friction between the crypto industry and U.S. regulators peaked amid growing regulatory action. Gensler said the crypto industry is still the “wild west” in his testimony to Congress. Around the same time, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong publicly revealed that the SEC blocked the crypto exchange to issue a crypto loan product without first registering it as a security. The story continues In an interview a few weeks later, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire told Yahoo Finance that Circle had already issued its own loan product called Circle Yield, acknowledging it as a security offering. “Our analysis was that this was going to be security and that we had to offer it as security,” Allaire said, referring to Circle Yield. The high yield product is offered as collateral by the Bermuda Monetary Authority. Unlike Coinbase’s product, Circle Yield is only available for qualified investors. Jeremy Allaire from financial start-up ‘Circle’ speaking at the Dublin Web Summit to be held at RDS in Dublin. (Photo by Niall Carson / PA Images via Getty Images) Allaire went on to say that the United States needs more regulatory clarity in the crypto lending space. “I think it would be great if there was a clear set of rules in the banking system in the United States regarding the lending of crypto assets that don’t really exist yet… we see this as a really important product area. with a lot of growth, ”he said. Additionally, in August, Circle paid the SEC a $ 10.4 million settlement under its former subsidiary, Poloniex, the now defunct cryptocurrency exchange. Valued at $ 4.5 billion, Circle plans public registration through SPAC under the CRCL ticker. David Hollerith is a senior journalist covering cryptocurrency and the stock markets. you can follow him @DsHollers. Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, Youtube, and reddit

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/public-filing-from-crypto-company-circle-reveals-ongoing-sec-investigation-134752992.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos