Johnson & Johnson seeks FDA approval for Covid Booster





Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday morning asked federal regulators to authorize a recall for adults, becoming the third coronavirus vaccine maker to do so. The company said that a second injection of its vaccine about two months after the first significantly increases protection, to 94%, against moderate to severe disease. Other coronavirus vaccines have been given in two doses, but Johnson & Johnsons is a single dose. Last month, the Food and Drug Administration cleared recalls for many recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTechs vaccine, and Moderna is seeking clearance for recalls of its inoculation. Regulators could vote on Modernas and Johnson & Johnsons requests as early as this month. Senior federal health officials have been privately convinced for some time of the need to offer a booster to recipients of the Johnson & Johnsons vaccine.

A recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnsons was 71% effective against hospitalizations due to Covid-19, compared to 88% for Pfizer-BioNTechs vaccines and 93% for vaccines with two Modernas doses. Further research found that recipients of Johnson & Johnson were more likely to suffer from breakthrough or symptomatic infections of Covid-19 than recipients of the other two vaccines. Johnson & Johnsons own study cited better results, finding that its vaccine was 81 percent effective against hospitalization and 79 percent against infection. The company said its study also found that the protection offered by its vaccine did not decrease over time, as did the protection against the Pfizer-BioNTechs vaccine. Nearly 15 million Americans have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnsons vaccine, compared with 102 million fully vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and nearly 69 million with Modernas. Some scientists are unsure whether it would be better to give a Johnson & Johnson booster shot after about two or six months. Johnson & Johnson’s submission to the FDA shows that when a booster was given six months after the initial injection, antibody levels increased nine times in a week and 12 times in a month. Some research from the National Institutes of Health also indicates that the Modernas vaccine may work even better as a booster for the Johnson & Johnsons vaccine.

We look forward to our discussions with the FDA and other health authorities to support their decisions on boosters, said Dr Mathai Mammen, a key research and development manager at Johnson & Johnson. At the same time, we continue to recognize that a unique vaccine against Covid-19 that offers strong and lasting protection remains a crucial element in immunizing the world’s population. The State of Vaccine Mandates in the United States Vaccination rules . On August 23, the FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTechs coronavirus vaccine for people 16 years of age and older, paving the way for mandates in the public and private sectors. Such warrants are legally permitted and have been confirmed in court challenges. College and universities. More than 400 colleges and universities require students to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Almost all of them are in states that voted for President Biden. Schools. California has become the first state to issue a vaccination warrant for all educators and to announce its intention to add the Covid-19 vaccine as a requirement for school attendance, which could begin as early as next fall. Los Angeles already has a vaccination mandate for public school students ages 12 and older that begins Nov. 21. New York City’s mandate for teachers and staff, which went into effect on October 4 after delays due to legal challenges, appears to have sparked thousands of beatings. Hospitals and medical centers . Many hospitals and large healthcare systems require their employees to be vaccinated. The warrants for healthcare workers in California and New York state appear to have forced thousands of holdouts to receive injections. New York City Proof of vaccination is required from workers and customers for indoor meals, gyms, showsand other indoor situations. City education staff and hospital workers also need to be vaccinated. At the federal level. September 9 President Biden has announced a vaccination mandate for the vast majority of federal workers. This mandate will apply to employees of theexecutive branch, including the White House and all federal agencies and members of the armed forces. In t the private sector. Mr Biden has asked all companies with more than 100 employees to require vaccination or weekly testing, helping to propel new corporate vaccination policies. Some companies, like United Airlines and Tyson Foods, had mandates in place before Mr Bidens’ announcement.

The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control have been debating whether to boost the vaccine’s effectiveness with booster shots for weeks. After heated debates with experts from external advisory committees, the agencies decided late last month to offer a booster shot to a wide range of adult recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Eligible people include people 65 years of age and older and those who live in long-term care facilities, who have underlying health conditions or who are at greater risk of exposure to the virus due to their work or their institutional environment. Federal officials are expected to push this month for the same, if not broader, eligibility categories for booster shots of the other two vaccines. There is also talk of trying to include middle-aged people as well. The FDA advisory group is expected to address the issue of a third injection of Modernas vaccine on October 14, a day before considering Johnson & Johnson’s request. On Monday, federal regulators in the European Union went further than US regulators, allowing booster shots for all Pfizer-BioNTech beneficiaries 18 years of age or older.

