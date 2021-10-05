Business
David Einhorns nihilism market | Financial Time
It’s easy to make fun of David Einhorn. The star fund manager turned poker player turned shorter on bubble stocks has had a scorching ten years in the markets, following his rise to financial stardom in the post-dotcom crash and his Lehman Brothers sale.
Despite the recent poor returns to its Greenlight Capital fund, however, FT Alphaville remains interested in the investor. Notably because his book Cheating on some people all the time is one of the best leads on stock picking, in part because he does a great job of explaining the kind of mindset that is required to get and hold positions in the market, alongside the usual waffle on stocks. evaluation measures and so on.
So when one of Einhorn’s comments on Simplify ETF’s value-driven investing Event on the New York Stock Exchange began circulating on Twitter on Monday, we thought it was worth reporting. Especially since it was based on certain themes that we have discussed in the markets during the past year. (And god knows, we like a little intellectual boost every now and then!)
Here is the presentation text in question (h / t at Capital of Cundhill to share):
We have long been a retailer called Dillard’s for several years. It’s not a good deal, but they are making money and they own all their real estate and it’s pretty low in debt and they were buying back stocks. And pretty much the employees owned the shares and the family owned the shares and you got to the point where there’s hardly any shares left and they really bought it all out and after years and years of underperforming of shares, suddenly it rose 600 percent. And that’s the kind of thing that can happen to some of these other companies that are going to buy back 15%, 20%, 25% of their stock for the next two, three, or four years. Eventually, there will be so few stocks left and index funds will have given up or whatever. And then you will have a rating. The thing is, you don’t know when it’s going to happen. It’s $ 200 a share today or something like that, it was $ 60 before COVID, and it was $ 30 at the low end of COVID, so it’s more than tripled since then. Their business is not materially different or better than it was, but it was probably 3 times undervalued when hated before COVID, as there were very few shares outstanding that had been steadily reduced over time, and there were still sales and profits. And, you know, I think the stock probably just ran out.
There is a lot of nihilism there. Some people think they are more convenient than others. What I mean by that is people are saying this is where we are now and so this is the kind of thing you need to own and they will increase and you should own them. I have a hard time with this because I don’t really understand why these are good investments. And they did a lot better than I did, because they owned things that should be owned now.
The way I see it now is that there is a chance that owning a stock will still represent proportional ownership in that company’s cash flow and earnings. And on the off chance that I am in a good position to do very well if that turns out to be the case.
Einhorn plays all the hits here. But one point that we thought we were building on is the idea that once a company has bought back a lot of its own shares, it will naturally lead to a squeeze, as there are no more sellers of shares. .
We’ve looked at the stock price and number of department store chain Dillard over the past five years, and Einhorn seems to be right.
First of all, here is its number of shares between 2005 and 2020:
Just the 70 percent reduction in the shares outstanding there! In case you were wondering, the effect on consumer earnings per share of Dillard itself has been pretty extreme. Its earnings per share of $ 1.41 in 2005 would have been worth $ 5.18 using the number of shares in 2020. Talk about the denominator effect in shares.
And, for context, here’s what its share price looks like over the past decade:
FT Alphaville doesn’t want to make a habit of comforting value investors, but if anything uplifts the spirits of those who have patiently bought low-cost cash-generating stocks with little to no rewards. s surely the table above. The problem seems to be when the market will eventually wake up and if you can hold out until then.
Related links:
David Einhorn, in search of lost time – FT Alphaville
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/60cbe9c0-ce7c-42f5-9b49-642e7b879c26
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]