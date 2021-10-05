David Einhorns nihilism market | Financial Time

It’s easy to make fun of David Einhorn. The star fund manager turned poker player turned shorter on bubble stocks has had a scorching ten years in the markets, following his rise to financial stardom in the post-dotcom crash and his Lehman Brothers sale.

Despite the recent poor returns to its Greenlight Capital fund, however, FT Alphaville remains interested in the investor. Notably because his book Cheating on some people all the time is one of the best leads on stock picking, in part because he does a great job of explaining the kind of mindset that is required to get and hold positions in the market, alongside the usual waffle on stocks. evaluation measures and so on.

So when one of Einhorn’s comments on Simplify ETF’s value-driven investing Event on the New York Stock Exchange began circulating on Twitter on Monday, we thought it was worth reporting. Especially since it was based on certain themes that we have discussed in the markets during the past year. (And god knows, we like a little intellectual boost every now and then!)

Here is the presentation text in question (h / t at Capital of Cundhill to share):

We have long been a retailer called Dillard’s for several years. It’s not a good deal, but they are making money and they own all their real estate and it’s pretty low in debt and they were buying back stocks. And pretty much the employees owned the shares and the family owned the shares and you got to the point where there’s hardly any shares left and they really bought it all out and after years and years of underperforming of shares, suddenly it rose 600 percent. And that’s the kind of thing that can happen to some of these other companies that are going to buy back 15%, 20%, 25% of their stock for the next two, three, or four years. Eventually, there will be so few stocks left and index funds will have given up or whatever. And then you will have a rating. The thing is, you don’t know when it’s going to happen. It’s $ 200 a share today or something like that, it was $ 60 before COVID, and it was $ 30 at the low end of COVID, so it’s more than tripled since then. Their business is not materially different or better than it was, but it was probably 3 times undervalued when hated before COVID, as there were very few shares outstanding that had been steadily reduced over time, and there were still sales and profits. And, you know, I think the stock probably just ran out. There is a lot of nihilism there. Some people think they are more convenient than others. What I mean by that is people are saying this is where we are now and so this is the kind of thing you need to own and they will increase and you should own them. I have a hard time with this because I don’t really understand why these are good investments. And they did a lot better than I did, because they owned things that should be owned now. The way I see it now is that there is a chance that owning a stock will still represent proportional ownership in that company’s cash flow and earnings. And on the off chance that I am in a good position to do very well if that turns out to be the case.

Einhorn plays all the hits here. But one point that we thought we were building on is the idea that once a company has bought back a lot of its own shares, it will naturally lead to a squeeze, as there are no more sellers of shares. .

We’ve looked at the stock price and number of department store chain Dillard over the past five years, and Einhorn seems to be right.

First of all, here is its number of shares between 2005 and 2020:

Just the 70 percent reduction in the shares outstanding there! In case you were wondering, the effect on consumer earnings per share of Dillard itself has been pretty extreme. Its earnings per share of $ 1.41 in 2005 would have been worth $ 5.18 using the number of shares in 2020. Talk about the denominator effect in shares.

And, for context, here’s what its share price looks like over the past decade:

FT Alphaville doesn’t want to make a habit of comforting value investors, but if anything uplifts the spirits of those who have patiently bought low-cost cash-generating stocks with little to no rewards. s surely the table above. The problem seems to be when the market will eventually wake up and if you can hold out until then.

