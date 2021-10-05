Down 15% from all-time high, Facebook stock is up 30%

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 11: Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies outside … [+] the House Energy and Commerce Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on April 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. This is the second day of congressional testimony for Zuckerberg, 33, after it was reported that 87 million Facebook users had seen their personal information collected by Cambridge Analytica, a related UK political consultancy to the Trump campaign. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Getty Images



Facebook



FB

suffered a few bad weeks in the spotlight which contributed to a 15% drop from the all-time high its stock hit last month.

This presents a buying opportunity for investors. How? ‘Or’ What?

The world is too dependent on Facebook to stop now

Facebook should continue to grow rapidly

(I don’t use Facebook and have no financial interest in any of the titles mentioned in this article).

Facebooks Bad a few weeks

Facebook is one of a set of top tech companies that have lost ground in recent weeks, for example since the first week of September Apple



AAPL

is down 12%, Alphabet is down 9% and Microsoft



MSFT

is trading 8% below its high, in part due to macroeconomic factors.

These include the threat that the United States will default on its bills unless the debt ceiling is raised by October 18, fears of a Fed tightening as problems in the supply chain contribute to a growing risk of long-term inflation and uncertainty regarding the adoption of major pre-Congress spending bills.

Facebook’s stock has tumbled more than other tech leaders because of two recent events: the release of internal documents demonstrating corporate governance issues and the more than five-hour shutdown of operations on October 4.

As for the latter, the company said a change to its backbone routers disrupted services, causing Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram to shut down for more than five hours.

According to Facebook, our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted that communication. This disruption in network traffic has had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, shutting down our services. “

I can testify to the pain caused by this shutdown. When I brought up the shutdown with my strategic decision-making students, most of them shared their painful feelings of withdrawal due to their inability to access Instagram.

The discussion was relevant to the class discussion centered on neuroeconomics, the most compelling manifestation of which uses functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to identify the parts of the brain that light up when people use different products such as their iPhones. or their credit cards.

As for Instagram, researchers found that when teens see many love in their own photos or photos of peers in a social network, it activates the same parts of the brain that light up when people eat chocolate, according to Psychological Sciences.

I suspect that taking away access to these kind of Instagram photos would result in a particular kind of pain resulting from the sudden withdrawal of what the researchers described as the pleasure associated with greater activity in the neural regions involved in processing the rewards, social cognition, imitation, and attention.

Facebook also has significant public and government relations issues. As the New York Times reported, the Federal Trade Commission has filed an antitrust complaint against Facebook accusing it of using its Instagram and WhatsApp acquisitions to gain a monopoly.

What’s worse, whistleblower Frances Haugen (a graduate of Olin College where I taught entrepreneurship), shared documents indicating, among other things, that the company knew Instagram made teenage body image problems worse and that it had a two-tier justice system. , noted the Times.

Today, Haugen is due to testify before Congress about the impact of Facebook on young users.

I doubt this bad news will change how Facebook works since, as I wrote in 2012, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has insurmountable voting control (58% of voting shares).

The world is running on Facebook and won’t stop

And what Zuckerberg forged is too addicting to stop.

Facebook has become part of everyday life around the world. His temporary shutdown has taken its toll. As The Times wrote, in Mexico politicians were cut off from their constituents. In Brazil, pharmacies have stopped receiving prescriptions. And in Colombia, a nonprofit that uses WhatsApp to connect victims of gender-based violence to rescue services has found its work hampered.

The evidence for Facebook’s ubiquity is compelling. An average of 2.76 billion people used at least one Facebook product per day in June, and the WhatsApp that Facebook acquired in 2014 has since been downloaded six billion times, the Times noted.

Facebook is deeply embedded in the operations of businesses around the world. A Colombian snack maker is taking orders for empanadas via WhatsApp, the outage cost it a few days of sales. Some newspapers in Mexico that cannot afford to print have not been able to publish since Facebook was down. And a Brazilian drugstore chain that uses WhatsApp to take orders couldn’t function normally, according to the Times.

I guess most Facebook users will see yesterday’s outage as a minor issue rather than a reason to switch to other platforms.

Facebook’s growth potential

Facebook is growing rapidly and expects this to continue. As Forbes reported, for the second quarter of 2021, Facebook reported a 56% increase in revenue to $ 29 billion 4.3% above analyst expectations. Net income for the quarter, of about $ 10.4 billion, increased about 100%.

Facebook left its forecast for slower growth unchanged. According to CNBC, Facebook expects second-half revenue growth to slow significantly on a sequential basis as we go through periods of increasingly strong growth. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expect revenue growth of 31% to $ 28.22 billion for the third quarter.

Facebook’s next big growth driver is the metaverse. As I wrote in July, this is where instead of just posting content, you are there. But the metaverse isn’t just virtual reality. It will be accessible on all of our various VR and AR computing platforms, but also on PC, as well as mobile devices and game consoles, according to Zuckerberg.

It sounds like Facebook’s effort to monetize another acquisition of the $ 2 billion it paid for OculusVR in 2014.

If Facebook can report faster-than-expected growth and raise its forecast when it releases its third-quarter results later this month, its stock should rise.

Meanwhile, analysts believe Facebook is undervalued. How? ‘Or’ What? According to CNNBusiness, 44 analysts have a 12-month median price target of $ 425, up about 30% from its stock close on Oct. 4.

If Haugen is right, Facebook is failing in its social responsibilities. As she said, I have seen Facebook repeatedly encounter conflicts between its own benefits and our security. Facebook has systematically resolved these conflicts in favor of its own profits. The result has been more division, more harm, more lies, more threats and more fighting.

If you have no qualms about how Facebook works, its recent drop is a buying opportunity.