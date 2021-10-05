If You Are Considering Refinancing, Do It Now: Experts Expect Refinance Rates To Go Up

Jayk7 / Getty Images



The golden age ofrefinancingcould come to an end, experts say. Over the past two years or so, a handful of factors – including soaring home values, COVID-19 migration, and low interest rates – have combined to create an almost ideal environment for homeowners looking to refinance, like mortgage rates dipped below 2% for the first time.

Although rates have rebounded slightly since then, they remain remarkably, historically low. But that could change soon, according to a chorus of economists, real estate experts and mortgage sellers. “If you are considering refinancing, do it now,” said Kimber White, former media chairman of theNational Association of Mortgage Brokers.

As the Federal Reserve considers cutting some stimulus packages and the US Treasury nears the debt ceiling, various economic trends converge to shake the market. The bottom line: If your mortgage rate is 3.5% or more, this is still a great time to lock in an all-time low refinance rate.

“Our forecast is that rates will gradually increase over the next year, and we can expect an overall slowdown in refinancing activity as a result,” said Joel Kan, economic and industry forecaster at the Mortgage Bankers Association. The MBA predicts that by the end of 2022, the 30-year fixed rate mortgage will increase to 4%.

Of course, no one knows for sure what will happen. But here’s a look at some of the factors that could be driving mortgage interest rates up – and why now is a good time to move forward with refinancing.

Flirt with the debt ceiling

The biggest wild card is the debt ceiling. If Congress doesn’t raise or suspend the debt ceiling – and quickly – the US Treasury is expected to default on its financial obligations between October 15 and November 4, according to a recent analysis by theBiparty Policy Center. We don’t know exactly what will happen if the United States defaults – it would be an unprecedented event – but it would almost certainly cause interest rates to rise. “If they don’t raise the debt ceiling, it’s going to crash the stock market and everything,” White said. “It can certainly affect mortgage rates and our housing market.”

Brendan McKay, President of Broker Defense at theAssociation of Independent Mortgage Experts, Okay. “If things are bad for the economy, the stock market goes down,” he explains. “It causes people to move their money from the market to bonds, bond prices go up and interest rates go down. But if it’s also a government problem, it would likely lead to a drop in bonds as well as stocks,” resulting in a go up. “

The Fed starts to shrink

To counter the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fed cut interest rates and accelerated its purchases of government guaranteed bonds. Since then the Fed has beenbuy 40 billion dollars mortgage-backed bonds every month. But as the US economy continues to recover, the Fed has indicated that it will “soon” reduce its investment in mortgage-backed securities. In September, President Jerome Powell indicatedthat the Fed could start to cut when it isnext meeting in November.

“When the Fed starts to cut it, it will most likely cause interest rates to rise unless there is suddenly a big push from the secondary market – Wall Street, basically – to buy the asset-backed securities. mortgages at these low interest rates, “according to McKay.

Although no official decision has been made, President Powell also indicated that members of the Fed are united around a decision to conclude the reduction effort by mid-2022 – as long as the economic recovery continues. stay on track. The Fed is also expected to raise interest rates in late 2022 or early 2023, according to President Powell’s speech at the committee hearing.

Inflation drives up prices

In September, the consumer price index for American goods and serviceswas 5.3% higher than a year earlier– its largest increase since the American real estate crash in 2008. In itstestimonyBefore the House Financial Services Committee, Powell admitted that inflation had reached surprisingly high levels, but reassured lawmakers that the Fed is monitoring the situation “night and day”. Although he reiterated that interest rate hikes were not on the table at the time, that could change.

Where are mortgage interest rates heading?



The confluence of the factors described above suggests that mortgage interest rates are about to rise. And while it’s likely a slow, steady, and not always linear rise, experts expect an overall increase over the next few months. Waiting too long to take advantage of the lowest rate can cost you money in the long run.

“If someone waits to refinance and rates go up, the natural human inclination is to chase after the lowest rates – that’s the player’s mistake and everyone is prone to it,” McKay said.

If you haven’t refinanced your mortgage because you don’t know how to do it, there is many resources to help you get through this.

“If refinancing makes financial sense to someone, yes they should do it today, they should do it tomorrow, they should do it immediately,” McKay said. “Not because I think the rates are going to go up or down, but because it makes financial sense.”