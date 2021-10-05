Intercontinental Exchange Releases September and Third Quarter 2021 Statistics | Business





ATLANTA AND NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – October 5, 2021– Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced September and Q3 2021 trading volume and statistics for associated income, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the monthly statistics tracking spreadsheet. We saw strong market activity across many asset classes in the third quarter as our clients manage their exposure to issues including inflation leading to interest rate changes and rising gas and fuel prices. carbon in energy markets, said Ben Jackson, president of the Intercontinental Exchange. Global ICE exchanges were built to connect market participants and provide price transparency to enable them to manage their risk effectively and with greater certainty. Highlights for September include: Total Average Daily Volume (ADV) up 11% year-on-year; total open interest (OI) up 9% year-on-year

Total Energy ADV up 23% y / y; RO up 8% y / y

Total Oil ADV up 16% year-on-year Brent ADV Up 25% YoY Diesel ADV up 13% y / y; RO up 8% y / y Other crude and refined ADV products up 20% y / y

Total natural gas ADV up 34% year-on-year; RO up 13% y / y TTF ADV gas record up 151% y / y; OI up 30% year-on-year, including record OI of 3.4 million lots on September 23 JKM ADV up 76% year-on-year; OI up 35% year-on-year, including JKM OI record on September 14 North American natural gas ADV up 20% year-on-year; RO up 11% y / y

Environmental ADV up 35% year-on-year; OI up 15% year-on-year, including record OI of 3 million lots on September 21

OI Ags & Métaux up 12% y / y Coffee OI up 22% y / y Cocoa RO up 20% year on year RO cotton up 35% y / y

Total ADV interest rate up 4% y / y; RO up 13% y / y Euribor ADV up 6% y / y; RO up 17% y / y Gilt ADV up 29% y / y; RO up 45% year on year SONIA ADV record of 327k contracts; Record OI of 3.9 million contracts

US Equity Options ADV up 28% y / y Highlights of the third quarter include: Total ADV up 18% y / y

Total Energy ADV up 23% y / y

Total Oil ADV up 26% year-on-year Brent ADV up 35% y / y Diesel RO up 15% year on year Other crude and refined ADV products up 18% y / y

Total natural gas ADV up 17% y / y TTF ADV gas record up 105% y / y JKM ADV record up 67% y / y Natural gas sales in North America up 6% year-on-year

Environmental ADV up 36% y / y

Cocoa ADV up 12% y / y

Total ADV interest rate up 18% y / y Euribor ADV up 12% y / y Gilt ADV up 32% y / y SONIA ADV record of 197k contracts

US Equity Options ADV up 33% y / y Updated guide: ICE now expects adjusted third quarter (1) operating expenses related to Bakkt to be approximately $ 40 million.

ICE now expects third-quarter GAAP non-operating expenses to be between $ 47 million and $ 52 million. Adjusted non-operating expenses are expected to be between $ 72 million and $ 77 million to reflect a $ 30 million dividend related to our investment in Euroclear and FX. (1) Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and transaction costs. About the intercontinental exchange Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services in major asset classes that provide our clients with access to essential workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiency. We operate Exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our global fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide insights, analytics, and platforms that help our clients capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. TO ICE Mortgage Technology, we’re transforming and digitizing the US residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement to loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunities. Trademarks of ICE and / or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE, and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding trademarks and additional intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and / or its affiliates can be found here. The key information documents for certain products covered by the EU Regulation on retail and insurance-based investment products can be accessed on the website of the corresponding exchange under the heading Key information documents ( KIDS). Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – Statements in this press release regarding ICE’s activities that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risk. and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see documents filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of ICE, including, but not limited to be limited to the risk factors in ICE’s annual report. Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021. SOURCE: Intercontinental exchange ICE-CORP View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005302/en/ CONTACT: ICE Investor Relations Contact: Mary caroline o’neal [email protected] +1 770 738 2151 [email protected] ICE media contact: Josh king [email protected] +1 212 656 2490 [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK GEORGIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES MINING / MINERALS AGRICULTURE PUBLIC SERVICES NATURAL RESOURCES OIL / GAS STEEL ENERGY FINANCING SOURCE: Intercontinental exchange Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 05/10/2021 08:30 / DISC: 05/10/2021 08:32 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005302/en

