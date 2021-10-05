Apple launches new coding guide for elementary school students – TechCrunch





Apple is rolling out several new resources for elementary school students, including a new Everyone Can Code activity guide for young learners. The new guide extends Apple’s educational resources from kindergarten through college. This latest rollout is part of the tech giants Everyone Can Code initiative, which aims to help educators and families introduce coding to students early on. Coding and application design are essential skills. These skills help students think critically and creatively whether or not they become app developers, Susan Prescott, vice president of education and corporate marketing at Apple, said in a statement. Apple now offers coding resources for kindergarten to college learners and challenges them to design amazing apps that are inclusive and accessible to users. The Anyone Can Code Early Learners guide will allow students in Kindergarten to Grade 3 to build a foundation in core coding concepts across multiple subject areas including music, art, science, and education. physical. For example, Apple notes that students will learn to code commands through dance moves. Another exercise will ask students to discuss calming techniques to enable socio-emotional learning. Apple is also encouraging teachers to try its new hour-long activity session on app design. The new lesson aims to help teachers guide their students to remember the importance of inclusion and accessibility when it comes to designing applications. The session basically helps students to think critically about how to build applications. The lesson will help students identify problems they are passionate about and then plan solutions. Apple is also adding support for a survey tool called “exit tickets” in its Schoolwork app. The tech giant notes that exit tickets are a way for educators to learn from students during or after class through questions designed to gauge feedback and engagement. Teachers now also have the ability to more easily create Schoolwork accounts for students. The Everyone Can Code guide for first-time learners is available in the Swift Playgrounds app. The guide is launched in English, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Norwegian, Spanish and Spanish, with support for more languages ​​to come. Apple has expanded its Anyone Can Code program over the years and is making it available for more ages. In 2019, Apple launched a program called Anyone Can Code Puzzles, which aims to help students experiment with concepts. Last year, the tech giant launched Everyone Can Code Adventures, a new program with more advanced activities.

