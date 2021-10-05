CION Investment Corporation Announces Its Listing on the New York Stock Exchange; Starts trading under the ticker “CION”

Featured image for CION Investments

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – CION Investment Corporation (“CIC”), a publicly traded business development company, is pleased to announce that today its common shares have started trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “CION”.

CIC Co-CEOs Mark Gatto and Michael A. Reisner said: “We are extremely pleased to complete the listing of CIC shares on the NYSE and to deliver on our commitment to shareholders. As previously stated, we believe that listing CIC shares provides shareholders with many benefits, including the potential for increased flexibility and increased liquidity of their shares. Additionally, we believe listing facilitates a variety of initiatives to help maximize shareholder value.

As previously announced, on September 21, 2021, CIC completed a 2-for-1 split of its common shares. As a result, two issued and outstanding CIC common shares were automatically combined into one CIC common share, increasing the number of issued and outstanding shares from approximately 113.9 million to approximately 57.0 million. As adjusted for the reverse stock split, (i) the net asset value per share of CIC as at June 30, 2021 would have been $ 16.34 (instead of $ 8.17 per share); and (ii) the previously announced fourth quarter regular cash distribution (A) of $ 0.1324 per share will be paid at a distribution amount per share of $ 0.2648; and (B) a special year-end cash distribution which is expected to be within a range of $ 0.07 to $ 0.10 per share will be paid at a per share distribution amount which is expected to be within a range of $ 0.07 to $ 0.10 per share. $ 0.14 to $ 0.20. There was no change in the par value of $ 0.001 per share as a result of the reverse stock split. In addition, the reverse stock split did not change the rights or preferences of CIC ordinary shares.

CIC also previously announced that on September 15, 2021, CIC’s board of directors approved a share repurchase policy authorizing CIC to repurchase up to $ 50 million of its outstanding common shares as a result of the the listing of its shares on the NYSE. The number of shares repurchased and the timing, terms, price and amount of any repurchase will be determined at the discretion of CIC. The policy can be suspended or discontinued at any time and does not require CIC to acquire a specific number of shares of its common stock.

Wells Fargo Securities LLC is acting as senior advisor to CIC in connection with the listing. Dechert LLP acts as legal counsel to CIC.

ABOUT CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CIC is a publicly traded business development company that currently has approximately $ 1.8 billion in assets. CIC’s primary focus is on senior secured loans to mid-market US businesses. CIC is advised by CION Investment Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and a subsidiary of CIC. For more information, please visit www.cionbdc.com.

ABOUT CION INVESTISSEMENTS

CION Investments is a leading manager of alternative investment solutions designed to redefine the way individual investors can build their portfolios and help them achieve their long-term investment goals. CION Investments currently sponsors CIC, a leading publicly traded business development company that currently manages approximately $ 1.8 billion in assets. CION Investments also sponsors, through CION Ares Management, LLC, CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund, a globally diversified credit interval fund with approximately $ 2.0 billion in total assets under management. For more information, please visit www.cioninvestments.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “may”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “research”, “estimates”, “would have “,” Could “,” could “,” “should”, and variations of such words and expressions, including references to assumptions, forecasts of future results, diversification of shareholders, coverage of institutional research and availability of and access to capital.These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict, such as the price at which CIC’s common shares will trade on the NYSE, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or anticipated in forward-looking statements. CIC makes no commitment to update the prospect’s statements ectives contained in this document to conform them to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

OTHER INFORMATION

The information in this press release are summaries only and should be read in conjunction with CIC’s current reports on Form 8-K, which CIC filed with the SEC on September 16, 2021, September 22, 2021, and October 5, 2021. ., as well as other CIC reports filed with the SEC. A copy of CIC’s current reports on Form 8-K and other CIC reports filed with the SEC can be found on CIC’s website at www.cionbdc.com and the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

CONTACTS

Media

Alexandre cavalieri

[email protected]

Investor Relations

1-800-343-3736

Analysts and institutional investors

Jeehae linford

The equity group

[email protected]

212-836-9615

