White House: Biden trusts Fed’s Powell “right now”





The question of whether he deserves to keep his job has divided lawmakers and Liberal supporters. So far, Warren is one of the few Democratic members of Congress to publicly oppose Powell, while other members of his party have supported him. The central bank has been rocked in recent weeks by revelations that Dallas Fed Chairman Robert Kaplan and Boston Fed Chairman Eric Rosengren have actively traded stocks and real estate assets while the bank Central was engaged in a massive bailout of the financial markets. Kaplan and Rosengren both announced their resignations last week. More recently, the review turned to Fed Vice President Richard Clarida, who moved between $ 1-5 million from a bond fund to equity funds in February 2020, just one day. before Powell issues a statement signaling the central bank may take action. to cushion the economy at the onset of the pandemic. The Fed said these transactions were planned in advance, before any emergency political deliberation. Powell has pledged to tighten ethical restrictions on the central bank. On Monday, Warren asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to review the Fed’s trading activity, and on Tuesday, she rose to the Senate to criticize Powell. Our nation does not need a leader who does not know or care when, under his leadership, people of great responsibility advance their own interests over those of our nation, or someone else. one that is dragging its feet in commerce with issues that undermine public confidence in the institution he heads, the Massachusetts Democrat said. Warren was particularly critical of the Fed’s efforts to overturn banking regulations under Powell’s watch. When asked on Monday whether the controversy is expected to affect Powells’ re-election prospects, Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) said: It’s up to the president to decide.

