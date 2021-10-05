Business
Two New Jersey Men Arrested Charged With Title Fraud For Scheme To Defraud Hemp Company Investors | USAO-SDNY
Audrey Strauss, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Michael J. Driscoll, Deputy Director in charge of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), announced the arrest of VITALY FARGESEN and IGOR PALATNIK, and the unveiling of an indictment accusing FARGESEN and PALATNIK of securities fraud, wire fraud and related offenses as part of their fraud scheme to defraud investors of CanaFarma Corp. and later from CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (together CanaFarma) by soliciting funds based on false and misleading representations, failing to invest investor funds as promised, manipulating the price of CanaFarma public shares and secretly embezzling millions of dollars of CanaFarma funds. The case is assigned to US District Judge Loretta A. Preska.
Manhattan American lawyer Audrey Strauss said: Vitaly Fargesen and Igor Palatnik have presented themselves as entrepreneurs developing a new business for an emerging industry. But, as it is claimed, Fargesen and Palatnik were simply using a startup’s traps to launch an old-fashioned scam: lying to investors to take money for themselves.
FBI Deputy Director Michael J. Driscoll said: The defendants, as it is claimed, lured investors to CanaFarma by falsely portraying the company’s finances, manipulating their stock price and embezzling millions for their personal benefit. Just to remind anyone who thinks they can manipulate peoples’ investments in this way, it just isn’t.
According to the allegations contained in the indictment[1]:
From March 2019 or around March 2020, CanaFarma was a privately held Delaware corporation with offices in Manhattan, New York. As of or about March 19, 2020, CanaFarma has been listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange and as of or about March 23, 2020 CanaFarma has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. CanaFarma presented itself to investors as a fully integrated cannabis company spanning the entire spectrum of cannabis from seeds to delivery of consumer products. FARGESEN and PALATNIK, who presented themselves as senior vice-presidents of CanaFarma, actually had full control over CanaFarma. The men hid their control from the investing public, including convincing an experienced businessman to run as CEO of the company.
Using their control over CanaFarma, FARGESEN and PALATNIK devised and implemented a scheme to defraud CanaFarma investors by soliciting more than $ 14 million in funds, including investments in private stocks of CanaFarma, with false statements and misleading regarding the management, products and finances of the company. , failing to invest investors’ funds as promised, causing CanaFarma’s public share price to be manipulated in an attempt to further the scheme to defraud investors and get rich, and secretly embezzle at least $ 4 million. dollars from CanaFarma funds for their own benefit.
FARGESEN and PALATNIK implemented the scheme by: (a) buying a Canadian shell company through a straw buyer; (b) order the reverse merger of the shell company and CanaFarma to exercise secret control over the resulting listed company; (c) controlling CanaFarma through a nominal Managing Director who reported to FARGESEN and PALATNIK; (d) support the price of the CanaFarmas share through manipulative transactions; (e) attempt to artificially inflate the income declared by CanaFarmas; and (f) make false statements to CanaFarmas listeners.
* * *
FARGESEN, 52, and PALATNIK, 47, both from New Jersey, are each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud, carrying a maximum sentence of five years in prison, one count of securities fraud, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and one count of wire fraud , punishable by a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The potential maximum sentence in this case is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes only, as any conviction of the defendant will be determined by the judge.
Ms Strauss praised the FBI’s investigative work and also thanked the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has filed a civil action against the defendants, for its assistance in the investigation.
The case is overseen by the Offices Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force. The deputy prosecutors of the United States, Gina Castellano and Andrew Thomas, are in charge of the prosecutions.
The charges contained in the indictment are only charges, and the accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
[1] As the introductory sentence indicates, the entire text of the Indictment and the description of the Indictment set forth here constitute allegations only, and each fact described should be treated as an allegation. .
