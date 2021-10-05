Sports betting firm Rivalry goes public on the Canadian TSX stock exchange





Rivalry, an international esports-focused sports betting and media company, goes public. The company’s shares will be listed and available for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange of Canada later today, according to a press release issued by the company. The share will trade under the symbol “RVLY”. The TSX Venture Exchange differs from the Toronto Stock Exchange in that it focuses on small businesses looking for funds to grow. TMX Group owns both the TSX Venture Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange. Public listing on the TSX Venture Exchange marks the next major step in Rivalry’s journey, ”Rivalry co-founder and CEO Steven Salz said in a press release. “We are building the most comprehensive betting and entertainment experience for the next generation in the world, and we believe we are just getting started. Our team is grateful for the support of all of our early investors and we look forward to success. mutual continuous. Based in Toronto but licensed to operate on the Isle of Man, Rivalry was launched in 2018. Rivalry plans to launch sports betting in Australia in late 2021 and acquire licenses in “other major markets” , according to the press release. Rivalry said in June that he intended to file an initial public offering. The company’s latest round of funding valued it at $ 150 million and the site generates 85% of its traffic through esports, according to Forbes. The rivalry also contains sports content and betting, but that’s only a measly 15%. In addition, the company has developed interactive casino games. Rivalry’s press kit mentions one of its co-founders and directors like Steven Isenberg, who sits on the “local advisory committee” of the TSX Venture Exchange where Rivalry will now trade. Dot Esports reached out to TMX representatives for the exchange ahead of the lifting of the embargo on public listing, asking if this constituted a conflict. A spokesperson for Rivalry responded to a separate request for comment, saying, “While Steve sits on the TSXV advisory board, he’s more of a stakeholder with an absolutely zero governance role. During the listing process, all of Rivalry’s members were screened for conflicts of interest by the Exchange and Steve’s advising position was not an issue. Rivalry claims partnerships with hundreds of streamers and influencers and has more than 415,000 registered users, according to the press kit.

