Why Facebook and Instagram went down for hours yesterdayExBulletin



toggle legend Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

When Facebook suffered an outage of about six hours on Monday, businesses suffered. The platform and its siblings Instagram and WhatsApp play a key role in commerce, with some companies relying on Facebook’s network instead of their own websites.

But on Monday, that network collapsed. It wasn’t a hack, Facebook said, but rather a self-inflicted problem.

An update to Facebook’s routers that coordinate network traffic went awry, sending a wave of disruption spilling over to its systems. As a result, all things on Facebook were effectively shut down, worldwide.

Why did the outage last so long?

The problem was compounded and its solution more elusive as the outage also hit Facebook’s own internal systems and tools on which it relies for its day-to-day operations. The employees also reportedly encountered difficulties in physically reaching the space where the routers are located.

“From a technical standpoint, they’re going to have to review what they’re doing and how they designed it,” cybersecurity expert Barrett Lyon said in an interview with NPR.

The outage cost the company tens of millions of dollars, Marketwatch says, comparing the company’s lost hours with its most recent earnings report.

The disruption is one of Facebook’s worst setbacks since a 2019 incident that took the platform offline for nearly 24 hours, an outage that, like Monday’s, was attributed to a change in the Facebook server configuration.

So what happened?

This week’s blackout hit around 11:40 a.m. ET. Around 6:30 p.m. ET, the company announced that he had solved the problem and was restoring online services.

In a update on outage, Facebook said, “Configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers,” blocking their ability to communicate and triggering a cascade of network outages.

This explanation suggests that the problem arose between Facebook and the Border Gateway Protocol, a vital tool underlying the Internet.

Border Gateway Protocol is often compared to the GPS system or the postal service. Similar to ideas like map coordinates or postal codes, the system tells the rest of the world where to route traffic and information.

When a business can’t use the Gateway Protocol, it’s like their online domains just don’t exist. But that didn’t stop webpages, searches, and posts from searching for Facebook properties. And that, in turn, led to other problems.

“Many organizations have seen network disruptions and slowdowns with billions of devices constantly asking for current contact details from Facebook.com, Instagram.com and WhatsApp.com.” technical expert Brian Krebs Remarks.

The outage came as Facebook comes under scrutiny of its products and policies, including a whistleblower who testifies before a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday, prompting some to question whether the company had been hacked. But the company said it was simply “a flawed configuration change.”

Facebook also pointed out that there was “no evidence that user data was compromised as a result of this downtime.”

Some companies lost almost a day of work

The Facebook outage lasted almost a working day, leaving some businesses shaken and online habits frustrated.

Many people use Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to share photos and videos with family and friends, but many companies see platforms as a primary tool, using them to advertise, connect with customers, and sell. products and services.

Christopher Sumner, the owner of Overstock in the lowlands, a small South Carolina-based clothing store, said that while Monday’s blackout didn’t have a serious impact on sales, its main concern was losing touch with customers.

“We had longer periods where we were completely excluded from Facebook, but our main concern was customer relationships and the inability to communicate with customers,” Sumner told NPR.

Sumner said they regularly make sales on Facebook market, the site’s e-commerce platform. Despite Monday’s disruption, Sumner says the recent outage is not enough to cause him to completely remove his business from Facebook.

“While yes, there have been some operational issues since the start with Facebook Marketplace, we wouldn’t be moving our entire business or part of it just because the sales are so good,” Sumner said. .

